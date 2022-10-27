School parking

Two prestigious schools are situated on the main road of Qasimabad in Hyderabad beside each other. The commute of most of the students attending these two schools is managed by private cars. Due to the lack of a proper parking space, parents stop and park their cars as per their convenience. It is only natural that this creates bottlenecks on the road.

The situation gets worse at the schools’ closing time when most parents come early and park their vehicles on both sides of the main road, leaving only the middle lane for the entire traffic to make use of.

- Advertisement -

The people of Qasimabad face this problem on a daily basis. Other drivers cross the road slowly in order to avoid any accident. Due to this, the route becomes obstructed and traffic jams last hours.

Despite maintaining excellent standards and charging high fee, both these institutions are unable to address the parking problem.

The area deputy commissioner should get in otuch with the administrations of the two schools and get the matter resolved.

TALAT AZIZ

HYDERABAD