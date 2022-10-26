Team constituted to investigate Sharif assassination

— Mandate includes inquiry into ‘gold smuggling’ business of a TV tycoon, and into Imran’s ‘confession’ he tipped off journalist about possibility of attack

— No justification for removal of ISI member within hours of inclusion

ISLAMABAD: Acting on the orders it received from the office of the prime minister, the Ministry of Interior has constituted a two-person team to “ascertain the facts” related to the ghastly murder of anchorperson and outspoken government critic Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The team includes Omar Shahid Hamid, deputy director general of Intelligence Bur­eau (IB), and Athar Wahid, director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Initially included, a third member — Lt. Col. Saad Ahmed of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency — was removed, without any justification, hours after the notification emerged on the Internet.

Sharif was killed Sunday night when the car he was in sped up and drove through a checkpoint outside the Kenyan capital of Nairobi and police opened fire. Nairobi police expressed regret over the incident, claiming it was a case of “mistaken identity” during a search for a similar car involved in a child abduction case.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan tweeted the team will “immediately” depart for Kenya to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and will submit a report to his department. The Foreign Office and Pakistan’s High Commission in Nairobi would facilitate the probe.

He, however, did not specify a timeframe for the team to complete the investigation.

Surprisingly, the team will also look into the “role of a person connected to a private TV station in Pakistan in the gold smuggling business in Kenya”, in a thinly-veiled reference to Salman Iqbal, chief executive officer (CEO) of ARY News where Sharif last worked, whose family once dealt in the commodity, Express News reported.

Maryam Nawaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has in the past accused Iqbal of being a “gold smuggler”.

“ARY owner Salman Iqbal […] a close friend of Imran Khan […] is a gold smuggler […] and the former prime minister gave him a benefit of up to Rs40 billion [while in office],” she claimed, without offering any evidence, in May, a month after her party came to power.

According to its mandate, the investigation team will also examine the “reasons and motivations” which compelled Sharif to flee Pakistan, first to Dubai and then to Kenya.

Pointing to the “confession” of former prime minister Khan, who has claimed knowledge of a plot to kill Sharif on basis of which he said he advised the journalist to temporarily leave the country, the statement said the team will also examine the factors that forced Sharif to travel abroad.

Responding to the development, Shireen Mazari, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MP, claimed “Waheed had as [Superintendent of Police in] Gujranwala in 2009 openly proclaimed affiliation with Nawaz Sharif.”

“Why is he leading this team [because] one element of the probe would be the documentary Arshad was associated with on [Nawaz] Sharif’s corruption,” she said. “Sharifs [and] their cabal of crooks can never do anything honest.”

Meanwhile, the slain reporter’s body was received at Islamabad airport by his family, friends and a crowd of hundreds of well-wishers just after midnight Wednesday before being shifted to the morgue at a private hospital in Rawalpindi.

Sharif’s family said he would undergo a post-mortem in Islamabad, and be laid to rest on Thursday at the H-11 cemetery after funeral prayers at 2:00 pm at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.