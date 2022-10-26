NATIONAL

Team constituted to investigate Sharif assassination

By Staff Report
In this picture taken on June 22, 2022, a top Pakistani news anchor Arshad Sharif speaks during an event on "Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistans Destabilisation" in Islamabad. - Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya, his wife said on October 24, 2022, just months after he fled his home country to avoid arrest over sedition charges. Sharif was a frequent critic of the powerful military establishment and supporter of former prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

— Mandate includes inquiry into ‘gold smuggling’ business of a TV tycoon, and into Imran’s ‘confession’ he tipped off journalist about possibility of attack

— No justification for removal of ISI member within hours of inclusion

ISLAMABAD: Acting on the orders it received from the office of the prime minister, the Ministry of Interior has constituted a two-person team to “ascertain the facts” related to the ghastly murder of anchorperson and outspoken government critic Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The team includes Omar Shahid Hamid, deputy director general of Intelligence Bur­eau (IB), and Athar Wahid, director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Initially included, a third member — Lt. Col. Saad Ahmed of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency — was removed, without any justification, hours after the notification emerged on the Internet.

Sharif was killed Sunday night when the car he was in sped up and drove through a checkpoint outside the Kenyan capital of Nairobi and police opened fire. Nairobi police expressed regret over the incident, claiming it was a case of “mistaken identity” during a search for a similar car involved in a child abduction case.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan tweeted the team will “immediately” depart for Kenya to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and will submit a report to his department. The Foreign Office and Pakistan’s High Commission in Nairobi would facilitate the probe.

He, however, did not specify a timeframe for the team to complete the investigation.

Surprisingly, the team will also look into the “role of a person connected to a private TV station in Pakistan in the gold smuggling business in Kenya”, in a thinly-veiled reference to Salman Iqbal, chief executive officer (CEO) of ARY News where Sharif last worked, whose family once dealt in the commodity, Express News reported.

Maryam Nawaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has in the past accused Iqbal of being a “gold smuggler”.

“ARY owner Salman Iqbal […] a close friend of Imran Khan […] is a gold smuggler […] and the former prime minister gave him a benefit of up to Rs40 billion [while in office],” she claimed, without offering any evidence, in May, a month after her party came to power.

According to its mandate, the investigation team will also examine the “reasons and motivations” which compelled Sharif to flee Pakistan, first to Dubai and then to Kenya.

Pointing to the “confession” of former prime minister Khan, who has claimed knowledge of a plot to kill Sharif on basis of which he said he advised the journalist to temporarily leave the country, the statement said the team will also examine the factors that forced Sharif to travel abroad.

Responding to the development, Shireen Mazari, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MP, claimed “Waheed had as [Superintendent of Police in] Gujranwala in 2009 openly proclaimed affiliation with Nawaz Sharif.”

“Why is he leading this team [because] one element of the probe would be the documentary Arshad was associated with on [Nawaz] Sharif’s corruption,” she said. “Sharifs [and] their cabal of crooks can never do anything honest.”

Meanwhile, the slain reporter’s body was received at Islamabad airport by his family, friends and a crowd of hundreds of well-wishers just after midnight Wednesday before being shifted to the morgue at a private hospital in Rawalpindi.

Sharif’s family said he would undergo a post-mortem in Islamabad, and be laid to rest on Thursday at the H-11 cemetery after funeral prayers at 2:00 pm at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

Previous articlePM to visit China in November: Foreign Office
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM to visit China in November: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day state visit to China from November 1 at the invitation of Li Keqiang, premier of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif, Saudi crown prince vow to take ties to new heights

RIYADH: The prime minister and members of his entourage held a meeting with Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, in the capital...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN calls on Kenya to probe Arshad Sharif’s murder

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances in which top anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot dead in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan wanted Indus Water Treaty implemented in letter and spirit, UN told

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for respecting and implementing “in letter and spirit” the 1960 Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan, a lower...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign kicked off

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan kicked off a week-long nationwide anti-polio vaccination campaign in an effort to eradicate the crippling disease, according to the Ministry of National...
Read more
NATIONAL

Body of slain Arshad Sharif arrives at Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD: The Qatar Airways flight carrying the body of slain journalist Arshad Sharif landed early Wednesday morning at Islamabad Airport where the ill-fated mother...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

‘Heartbroken’ Pakistan still hurting from India loss, says Iftikhar

MELBOURNE: Iftikhar Ahmed admitted on Wednesday his side were "heartbroken" and still hurting from their agonising opening defeat to arch-rivals India at the T20...

Pakistan wanted Indus Water Treaty implemented in letter and spirit, UN told

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign kicked off

Sri Lanka coach Silverwood not giving up on World Cup semi-final spot

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.