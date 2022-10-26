PM to visit China in November: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day state visit to China from November 1 at the invitation of Li Keqiang, premier of the host nation, the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will also accompany him, it added.

This will be Sharif’s maiden state visit to China since assuming office in April and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping on September 16 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan.

The prime minister will be among the first leaders to visit Beijing following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the founding and sole ruling party of China.

The Foreign Office said: “The prime minister’s visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China.”

During his stay, Sharif will call on Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Keqiang.

The two nations will review the “all-weather strategic cooperation and partnership” and exchange views on regional and global developments.

“The visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on October 27,” the Foreign Office said.