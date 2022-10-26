Sharif, Saudi crown prince vow to take ties to new heights

RIYADH: The prime minister and members of his entourage held a meeting with Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, in the capital of Riyadh wherein they agreed the two countries have reached new heights in relations, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

The two governments reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the bond between Islamabad and Riyadh.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif thanked the host nation for extending assistance to Pakistan during the recent floods, particularly for establishing the air bridge between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to provide assistance to flood victims.

“We are extremely grateful to our brotherly countries and friendly countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and my very respected brother, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who created an air bridge between Saudi Arabia and Islamabad and Karachi, sending food items, tents and other very important items for flood-affected people,” Sharif said, according to Arab News.

The crown prince termed the fraternal ties “very important” for the two countries, as well as for the Middle Eastern region and the rest of the world.

Sharif is in the Kingdom to attend the sixth edition of the Future Investment Forum (FII). He also addressed the summit in Riyadh on Tuesday, highlighting the importance his government attaches to facilitating the participation of youth in becoming agents of change in the field of technology.

“We are living through truly transformational times.Throughout history such times hve triggered political,social, environmental & economic changes.These changes hve been powered by imagination, innovation & action”#PMShehbazAtFII6 — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) October 25, 2022

He invited the international community to benefit from the experience of Pakistan’s trained information technology professionals. He also underlined his government’s resolve to facilitate investors looking to do business in Pakistan.