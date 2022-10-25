Opinion

Novel charges

By Editor's Mail
8
0

I fail to understand what the so-called municipal utility charges are all about. The citizens of Karachi pay for every utility they consume; even for utilities they are supposed to consume, but don’t because they are simply not available, like, say, water. Besides, there are frequent power and gas shutdowns in the city.

One of the relevant officials had submitted before the Sindh High Court that the amount collected in respect of the municipal utility charges would be utilised for development purposes. It is clear that the charges are not against any of the services provided, but are for new projects.

That being so, the government would do well to also impose Rs5,000 monthly charge in the name of climate change, water pollution, sewage treatment, air quality, noise pollution, and even riding camels at the Clifton beach. Also, Rs10,000 should be charged for simply living in Karachi.

All these taxes would make just as much sense as do the municipal utility charges.

ALINA KHAN

KARACHI

