Apathetic Commission

Things have gone from bad to worse in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the last several years. Take, for example, the Right to Information Commission (RTIC), which was established to protect the public interest and help them keep an eye on any malpractice within the system. The RTIC is there to ensure that every citizen has a right to access information in all matters of public importance subject to regulations and reasonable restrictions imposed by the law. These are mere words because there is zero implementation.

Recently, I lodged a complaint with the RTIC e-portal in the hope of getting relief, but all I got was more frustration and more disappointment.

RTIC officials, especially the legal team, have serious issues both in terms of capability and capacity, where these so-called public servants behave like executors and are least pushed to work in public interest. I approached the highest possible RTIC official to make things move, but nothing changed.

Unfortunately, it is not just the RTIC where people come across such behaviour; every second government functionary in the province has the same attitude.

The provincial government needs to show some mercy towards the people. As things stand today, all it is doing is to spend time and energy on petty issues that have nothing to do with the lives of people.

AATIF KHAN

RAWALPINDI