World

Rishi Sunak set to become UK’s first PM of Indian origin as rivals quit race

By Agencies
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 17: (ONE MONTH FREE EDITORIAL USE; NO ARCHIVING) In this handout image provided by ITV, Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak speaks during Britain's Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate at Riverside Studios on July 17, 2022 in London, England. At 7pm on Sunday 17th July Live on ITV, Julie Etchingham hosts an hour-long debate in London with the five Conservative Party leadership contenders, vying to become Britains Prime Minister. All five candidates have agreed to take part and over the course of the 60-minute programme, they will debate with each other in response to questions put by the host. Taking place on the eve of the next round of voting, Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, and Kemi Badenoch will debate the issues dominating the campaign. Each candidate will have the opportunity to make a closing statement. ITV is the UKs biggest commercial broadcaster and the programme will give the audience the opportunity to get to know more about the candidates and help them decide who has the qualities to be our new Prime Minister. Britains Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate will also be streamed live on ITV Hub, as well as through ITV.com/news, ITV News YouTube channel, facebook and on Twitter. (Photo by Jonathan Hordle / ITV via Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak will become British prime minister on Monday after other candidates quit the race to lead the Conservative Party, leaving him with the task of steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer.

Sunak, one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, will be asked to form a government by King Charles, replacing Liz Truss, the outgoing leader who only lasted 44 days in the job.

He defeated centrist politician Penny Mordaunt, who failed to get enough backing from lawmakers to enter the ballot, while his rival, the former prime minister Boris Johnson, withdrew from the contest saying he could no longer unite the party.

“This decision is a historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support,” Mordaunt said in a statement as she withdrew from the race just minutes before the winner was due to be announced.

The pound and British government bond prices jumped briefly on news of Mordaunt’s withdrawal but soon returned to their previous levels.

Sunak, the 42-year-old former finance minister, becomes Britain’s third prime minister in less than two months, tasked with restoring stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil.

The multi-millionaire former hedge fund boss would be expected to launch deep spending cuts to try to rebuild Britain’s fiscal reputation, just as the country slides into a recession, dragged down by the surging cost of energy and food.

Britain has been locked in a state of perma-crisis ever since it voted in 2016 to leave the European Union, unleashing a battle at Westminster over the future of the country that remains unresolved to this today.

The latest bout of drama has drawn dismay in foreign capitals and ridicule from the world’s press.

Sunak came to national attention when, aged 39, he became finance minister under Johnson just as the Covid-19 pandemic hit Britain, developing the successful furlough scheme.

The former Goldman Sachs analyst will be the United Kingdom’s first prime minister of Indian origin.

His family migrated to Britain in the 1960s, a period when many people from Britain’s former colonies moved to the country to help it rebuild after the Second World War.

After graduating from Oxford University, he went to Stanford University where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, whose father is Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, founder of outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd.

Sunak inherits a UK economy that was headed for a recession even before the recent turmoil triggered by Truss.

She resigned after her budget of tax cuts funded by debt sent shockwaves through markets, crashing the pound.

That caused the government to U-turn on most of its budget, including scaling back a cap on soaring energy bills that have contributed heavily to a cost-of-living crisis for tens of millions of Britons.

Data on Monday showed Britain’s economic downturn worsened in October, with private-sector output at a 21-month low.

“October’s flash PMI data showed the pace of economic decline gathering momentum after the recent political and financial market upheavals,” noted Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence that helped compile the figures.

“The heightened political and economic uncertainty has caused business activity to fall at a rate not seen since the global financial crisis in 2009 if pandemic lockdown months are excluded.”

Williamson added that upcoming data would likely show Britain already in recession.

The S&P Global/ CIPS flash UK composite purchasing managers index stood at 47.2 in October, below September’s level of 49.1.

A figure under 50 indicates a contraction.

The UK is not alone, however, with separate S&P data pointing to an “impending recession” in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy

Previous articleShakhtar urge Iran be replaced by Ukraine at World Cup
Next articleFrance, Germany show ‘no desire’ to mediate Ukraine talks: Kremlin
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

France, Germany show ‘no desire’ to mediate Ukraine talks: Kremlin

The Russian Kremlin said on Monday that France and Germany were showing “no desire” to participate in mediation on the Ukrainian conflict and praised...
Read more
World

Netanyahu comeback dominates Israel election ‘all about Bibi’

RAMLA: At a dead-end road in a crime-hit town in central Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu stands on a mobile stage enclosed by a glass wall,...
Read more
World

UK’s Sunak poised to become PM as Johnson quits leadership race

LONDON: British Conservative Rishi Sunak was on Monday poised to become prime minister and the country's first leader of colour, after the dramatic decision...
Read more
World

Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK

MOSCOW: Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held phone calls Sunday with his British, French and Turkish counterparts, during which they discussed Ukraine, the Russian...
Read more
World

Two pilots dead after Russian jet crashes into building in Siberia

Moscow: Two pilots were killed after a Russian jet conducting a test flight crashed on Sunday into a two-storey building in the city of...
Read more
World

Far-right Meloni takes over as Italy’s first woman PM

Rome: Giorgia Meloni officially took over Sunday as Italy's first woman prime minister at the helm of the country's most right-wing government since World...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Taskin Ahmed takes four as Bangladesh win first-ever Super 12 match

Bangladesh won their first-ever game in a Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match on Monday, with Taskin Ahmed taking 4-25 as the Netherlands imploded...

ECP notifies by-polls winners on all seats except 6 won by Imran Khan

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

France, Germany show ‘no desire’ to mediate Ukraine talks: Kremlin

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.