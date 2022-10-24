NATIONAL

NAB slapped 14 years imprisonment with Rs 936 million fine to a retired Naval Officer for defrauding the public

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad has sentenced accused Abdur Rahman Ghazi (Ex-Naval Officer) with rigorous imprisonment for the term of 14 years and with Rs 936 million fine, vide order dated 24-10-2022.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a statement on Monday said that the accused Abdul Rehman Ghazi ( a retired Naval Officer) along with his brother Muhammad Mazhar Sultan and brother-in-law Muhammad Musa has induced general public by falsely projecting his business of importing cars from Japan on high discount rates (10 percent less than market rate) and defrauded them. The accused Abdul Rehman Ghazi cheated hundreds of innocent members of the general public by not delivering cars and misappropriated their hard-earned money amounting to Rs.936 Million as he was doing fake business of importing cars.

As per details, Jahanzaib Mirza, Assistant Director/Investigation Officer (IO) filed Reference No. 06/2019 before the honourable Accountability Court Islamabad against the accused persons. The prosecutor Usman Masood vigorously pursued the proceedings in the accountability court. The Hon’ble Accountability Court has sentenced accused Abdur Rehman Ghazi with rigorous imprisonment for the term of 14 years and with Rs.936 Million fine, said NAB in a statement.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Farman Ullah has said that the NAB is committed to eradicate corruption from the country under the dynamic leadership of Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan so that the motherland could achieve the dream of Corruption free Pakistan as NAB strongly believes in “Accountability for All” Policy against Corruption.

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

