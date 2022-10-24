Govt promoting investor friendly policies to attract investment: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the government is promoting investor friendly policies to attract investment in environment friendly hydropower projects.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Monday, he said the government is striving to harness the identified environment friendly power potential of over forty two thousand megawatts.

Alluding to the devastation caused by recent floods, the Minister for Planning said Pakistan is contributing less than one percent to global carbon emissions but it is amongst the top ten countries in the world badly affected by climate change.

He said it is estimated that the recent climate disaster has cost over thirty two billion dollars. He said it is not only an economic loss but this climate disaster has hit the poorest of the poor people. He said urgent tangible and implementable steps are needed to escape Pakistan from the catastrophic impacts of climate change.

Addressing a separate event in Islamabad, the Minister termed revolution of knowledge a fundamental key for development in 21st century. He said Pakistan needs creative and innovative minds to progress.

Ahsan Iqbal said it is the responsibility of the government to introduce digital economy in backward areas of the country. He called for removing obstacles to achieve targets of sustainable development.