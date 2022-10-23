Imran’s march aimed to create anarchy: Attaullah Tarar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s long march is aimed to create unrest and anarchy in the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that Imran Khan was not coming to Islamabad for holding a peaceful long march but it aimed to create disruption. While referring to the recent firing incident by a guard of the PTI MNA, Tarar said that armed groups ahead of the long march were coming to fore and it was not happening without the permission of the PTI chief as he wanted to see chaos in the country.

Imran Khan had himself said that there would be chaos when he would come to Islamabad, he said, adding that all these things show ill intentions of the PTI chief. He said that Imran Khan’s performance was zero in the past four years and he destroyed the economy. He said that after being disqualified, Imran Khan wanted to destabilize the system as he had said that if he did not return to power then the country would be divided in three parts. He talked of the atomic assets and institutions in such a manner which a sensible and patriotic person could not adopt, he added.

The special assistant said that the PTI chief held institutions responsible for his ouster from the power but actually he failed to manage his MNAs, adding that Aleem Khan and Jehnagir Tareen used to do political management for Imran Khan but they stopped it when the cases were registered against them to make Buzdar comfortable. He claimed that Imran Khan remained unsuccessful on fronts of the economy and political management.

Tarar said that the PTI chief must review his actions while raising questions on the sale of Toshakhana gifts by him. He questioned how Imran Khan sold gifts of Toshakhana and where was the profit. He said that Toshakhana case was not decided on technical basis but on merit, adding that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would hold a separate investigation of the matter, whether Imran khan had declared all the gifts, other then, the trial by a sessions court on the complaint of the Election Commission.

The special assistant said that Ali Zafar was a big lawyer but he could not defend Imran Khan in the case, adding that he (Ali Zafar) admitted that the profit obtained by sale of the gifts was deposited in so and so account. But when he was asked to provide the details of the accused, Ali Zafar adopted the stance that the commission was not the competent forum to hear the matter, he added.

“First they refused to provide details of the account, then they gave the wrong account number but the truth was revealed and it was found that the profit was never deposited into account when the State Bank gave data of the account”, he added,

He said that after being involved in trade of the gifts, Imran khan considered himself eligible to hold public office. Whether he believed that he should be allowed to take part in the elections, he questioned. He said that Imran Khan had been accused of stealing as he sold gifts and obtained profit. He said that this act was punishable for three years and how he would escape from it.

Whether Imran Khan could deny that he did not purchase gifts and sold them, he questioned. He said that it had been heard that the Election Commission verdict had been challenged in the Islamabad High Court, questioning how the verdict could be challenged without a certified copy of the detailed verdict. He said that objections would be raised on maintainability of the petition in the IHC.

Tarar said that the FIA would soon start its investigation in the matter and it would be taken to its logical conclusion.He said that since Imran Khan had been disqualified, his speeches should also not be broadcast.

He questioned why Farrah Gogi was not returning to Pakistan, adding that she was their benamidar and had all the details of their activities. He said that the government had decided to deal with Imran with iron hand and to account for every penny from him.

To a question, he said that the PTI would create chaos in the guise of a long march and strict action would be taken if somebody attempted to disrupt the law and order situation.