Opinion

Illegal Barricades

By Editor's Mail
21
0

It seems as if streets in Sachal Goth area have been declared some sort of a no-go area as a number of influential residents have installed iron barricades at entry and exit points of each street. Even those having their houses on the same street are ‘interrogated’ at the entry point regularly, causing serious irritation. Police have been told of the problem many times, but they remain unmoved. The authorities concerned should remove all such illegal barriers.
TARIQ ALI KHOSO
KARACHI

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUnsafe Passage
Next articleImran’s march aimed to create anarchy: Attaullah Tarar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Unsafe Passage

The temporary link road connecting downtown Karachi to the Korangi industrial zone through the Malir River rainwater channel has become quite unsafe for commute...
Read more
Letters

Unsafe Passage

The temporary link road connecting downtown Karachi to the Korangi industrial zone through the Malir River rainwater channel has become quite unsafe for commute...
Read more
Letters

KU Point Buses

The condition of the University of Karachi’s point buses is becoming more and more unbearable. The number of buses is disproportionate with the ever-increasing...
Read more
Comment

The Cycle of Poverty in Pakistan

According to the United Nations, 10 percent of the world’s population lives on less than $1.90 a day. Globally five percent of people (368...
Read more
Comment

Is humanity getting better?

It is a common perception that we are living in the most unstable and disturbing circumstances amidst inequality, class differences, and political violence. In...
Read more
Comment

More Strife

Decades ago, it was not unusual in Pakistani TV audience behaviour patterns, for the entertainment-hungry countrymen eagerly to await the last episode of a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Illegal Barricades

It seems as if streets in Sachal Goth area have been declared some sort of a no-go area as a number of influential residents...

Unsafe Passage

Unsafe Passage

KU Point Buses

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.