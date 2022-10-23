Illegal Barricades

It seems as if streets in Sachal Goth area have been declared some sort of a no-go area as a number of influential residents have installed iron barricades at entry and exit points of each street. Even those having their houses on the same street are ‘interrogated’ at the entry point regularly, causing serious irritation. Police have been told of the problem many times, but they remain unmoved. The authorities concerned should remove all such illegal barriers.

TARIQ ALI KHOSO

KARACHI

