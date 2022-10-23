NATIONAL

13 dead, 1,171 injured in Punjab road accidents

By Staff Report

LAHORE: At least 13 people were killed and 1,171 others injured in 1,128 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 648 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 523 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 552 drivers, 34 underage drivers,136 pedestrians and 496 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 28 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 284 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 98 in Multan with 108 victims and at third Gujranwala with 84 accidents and 78 victims.

According to the data, 910 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 121 motorcars, 20 vans, nine passenger buses, 28 trucks and 96 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Previous articleLocal government system is must for democracy, say speakers
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Local government system is must for democracy, say speakers

MIRPUR (AJK): Without the establishment of local government and the empowerment of elected representatives, neither is public participation in government affairs possible nor can...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kurram people demand peace as NA-45 by-polls in doldrums

PARACHINAR: The people of Kurram district on Sunday united with one voice that all the tribes have a commitment to maintain law and order...
Read more
NATIONAL

Asifa for supporting government in eradication of polio

KARACHI: The younger daughter of former Prime Minister Shaheed Muhtrama Benazir Bhutto Ms. Asifa Bhutto Zardari requested that parents should support the government in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmiris to observe Black Day on 27th

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Ghulam Nabi War has said that the Kashmiri people observe...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan should leave politics: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain Sunday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to leave politics and become chairman of the Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC judge stresses end to acquisition of agri land for housing societies

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shahid Karim Sunday stressed the need for a halt to the acquisition of agricultural land to build housing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Far-right Meloni takes over as Italy’s first woman PM

Rome: Giorgia Meloni officially took over Sunday as Italy's first woman prime minister at the helm of the country's most right-wing government since World...

Pacer Amna steers SBBWU to victory in Inter-Varsity Cricket Championship

Kashmiris to observe Black Day on 27th

Afghanistan will bounce back from England defeat: Rashid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.