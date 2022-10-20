NATIONAL

Imran questions ‘logic’ behind non-issuance of production order for Swati

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the shameful arrest of PTI Senator Azam Swati and subsequent custodial torture on him, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that it was beyond comprehension as to why production orders of Azam Swati was not issued.

Talking to Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi who called on him here on Wednesday, Imran Khan strong condemned the imported government for undermining dignity of the Parliament, especially the Upper House.

Chief of Staff of PTI Chairman Senator Shibli Faraz was also present on the occasion. During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation of the country and the role of PTI in the upper house threadbare.

Imran Khan expressed his shock over the indifference of other political parties in the Senate, adding that the imported government consisting of criminals was attacking the sanctity of the constitution and parliament.

The PTI Chairman said that the shameful arrest of a 74-year-old member of the upper house and his custodial torture was sheer violation of the constitution and the law.

He went on to say that no civilized country in the world can allow such inhumane treatment and deprivation of all constitutional rights mere for expression of opinion.

PTI Chairman said that violence against political opponents on the part of the government institutions was becoming a source of ill-repute for Pakistan globally, adding that the people involved in such shameful incidents were defaming institutions and the country.

Imran Khan urged Deputy Chairman Senate to take steps to restore the sanctity of the House, adding that instead of being a silent spectator, the House should order immediate comprehensive investigation of the incident and identify those responsible.

In the meeting, PTI senators’ letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan requesting to take suo moto notice of the arrest of Senator Azam Swati and the in-custody torture on him was supported.

 

Previous articleFBR imposes additional customs duty on imported goods
Next articleEpaper_22-10-20 ISB
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FBR imposes additional customs duty on imported goods

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed additional customs duty on several import items. According to S.R.O.1930(1)/2022 issued by FBR on Wednesday, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Imported govt’ resorts to fascist approach to muzzle, suppress dissenting voices: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan lashed out at the “imported government” for adopting fascist approach of harassment and intimidation to muzzle and...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA resounds with concern over worsening situation in Swat

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers during the National Assembly session on Wednesday raised concerns over the worsening situation in Swat, saying the growing violence has forced the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pay Rs8m or prepare for consequences, KP minister gets extortion letter from TTP

MARDAN: The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) has allegedly sent a letter to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science and Technology Minister Atif Khan, threatening him to pay Rs8...
Read more
NATIONAL

Talks with TTP for durable peace in Swat remained fruitless: Barrister Saif

SWAT: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday revealed that negotiation with the TTP were held...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court seeks FIA reply on Hamid Zaman bail plea

LAHORE: A banking court on Wednesday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for October 21 on the bail application filed by Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

FBR imposes additional customs duty on imported goods

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed additional customs duty on several import items. According to S.R.O.1930(1)/2022 issued by FBR on Wednesday, the...

‘Imported govt’ resorts to fascist approach to muzzle, suppress dissenting voices: Imran

NA resounds with concern over worsening situation in Swat

Pay Rs8m or prepare for consequences, KP minister gets extortion letter from TTP

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.