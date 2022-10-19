MQM-P not to wait for long to quit coalition govt: Kh Izhar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) central leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan said Tuesday that his party will not wait for another 3.5 years to leave the coalition government.

While talking to ARY News programme Off the Record, Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that MQM-P has not solely taken responsibility to establish democracy in the country.

“MQM-P is fighting for the rights of Karachi since 2017. The court has given a verdict in MQM-P’s favour and the political is waiting for its implementation.”

Hassan said that Karachiites are extremely disappointed with the current governance system and they were not coming out of their homes to cast votes. “If promises are not fulfilled, then we will leave the incumbent government like we did with PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf].

Regarding Sindh governor’s appointment, the MQM-P leader claimed that five names were given to the federal government including Kamran Tessori. “I was surprised after witnessing a quick decision to appoint Kamran Tessori Sindh governor.”

MQM-P delegation, PM meeting

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation has met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him of party’s reservations.

The MQM-P delegation comprised Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Waseem Akhtar and Faisal Sabzwari, whereas, the meeting was also attended by federal ministers Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ayaz Sadiq.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori apprised PM Shehbaz Sharif about MQM-P’s reservations on different issues including the delimitation in the province, said sources, adding that the political party gave its stance that elections could not be held without proper delimitation, otherwise, it would be ‘injustice’.

The MQM-P leaders complained about the non-implementation of Local Government (LG) Act amendments and Article 140A.

They said that Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had acted as guarantors of the political agreement, hence, they should take a concrete decision. They also demanded PM Sharif inform MQM-P leadership at the earliest if PPP was not agreeing to implement the political agreement.