NATIONAL

MQM-P not to wait for long to quit coalition govt: Kh Izhar

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) central leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan said Tuesday that his party will not wait for another 3.5 years to leave the coalition government.

While talking to ARY News programme Off the Record, Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that MQM-P has not solely taken responsibility to establish democracy in the country.

“MQM-P is fighting for the rights of Karachi since 2017. The court has given a verdict in MQM-P’s favour and the political is waiting for its implementation.”

Hassan said that Karachiites are extremely disappointed with the current governance system and they were not coming out of their homes to cast votes. “If promises are not fulfilled, then we will leave the incumbent government like we did with PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf].

Regarding Sindh governor’s appointment, the MQM-P leader claimed that five names were given to the federal government including Kamran Tessori. “I was surprised after witnessing a quick decision to appoint Kamran Tessori Sindh governor.”

MQM-P delegation, PM meeting

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation has met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him of party’s reservations.

The MQM-P delegation comprised Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Waseem Akhtar and Faisal Sabzwari, whereas, the meeting was also attended by federal ministers Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ayaz Sadiq.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori apprised PM Shehbaz Sharif about MQM-P’s reservations on different issues including the delimitation in the province, said sources, adding that the political party gave its stance that elections could not be held without proper delimitation, otherwise, it would be ‘injustice’.

The MQM-P leaders complained about the non-implementation of Local Government (LG) Act amendments and Article 140A.

They said that Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had acted as guarantors of the political agreement, hence, they should take a concrete decision. They also demanded PM Sharif inform MQM-P leadership at the earliest if PPP was not agreeing to implement the political agreement.

 

 

Previous articlePM terms MQM-P an import ally, assures to address their reservations
Next articleEpaper_22-10-19 ISB
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM terms MQM-P an import ally, assures to address their reservations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that MQM-P is an important ally of the coalition government and the agreement between the Centre...
Read more
NATIONAL

People of pen, knowledge must make stand against mafias trampling law: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the corrupt mafia fostered a culture of violation of constitution and trampling on the law...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army top brass reposes full trust in nuclear command, control system

RAWALAPINDI: The Pakistan Army’s Corps Commanders on Tuesday expressed ‘full confidence’ in the country’s robust nuclear command and control system and security of its...
Read more
NATIONAL

Commission vows to resolve grievances of Baloch students

ISLAMABAD: The Commission to investigate the grievances of the Students from Balochistan under the chair of Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Akhtar Mengal on...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi in Shahzeb murder case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday acquitted Shahrukh Jatoi and his accomplices in the Shahzeb murder case. A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul...
Read more
NATIONAL

JI to move SC against postponement of Karachi LG elections

KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rahman has announced to move Supreme Court (SC) against the postponement of local government (LG) elections in Karachi,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM terms MQM-P an import ally, assures to address their reservations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that MQM-P is an important ally of the coalition government and the agreement between the Centre...

People of pen, knowledge must make stand against mafias trampling law: Imran

Army top brass reposes full trust in nuclear command, control system

Commission vows to resolve grievances of Baloch students

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.