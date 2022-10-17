Opinion

Tanker Mafia

By Editor's Mail
8
0

Water crisis is growing in Pakistan day by day. According to a report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan ranks third among countries facing acute water shortage.

While water shortage is a major problem across the country, the people of Karachi suffer a little more and a bit differently than their counterparts in the rest of the country.

- Advertisement -

Water scarcity in Karachi is often linked with poor governance and water mafia. Karachi gets only about half of the water that it requires. Of that quantity, one-third is either stolen, allegedly thanks to the notorious hydrant and tanker mafia, or is wasted owing to leaking pipelines that have not been repaired or replaced for years.

Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan, but its water distribution system is dysfunctional due to official negligence. Water is distributed through pipelines only in half of the city.

This shortage has benefitted the water mafia, which runs hundreds of illegal pumping stations.

The mafia has been minting money for years, while the city has remained in a state of crisis for just as many years. Research indicates that this scarcity is a product of poor decisions made over time by provincial and municipal governments, political players and urban planners.

The government should take strict action against these water thieves, and allow the citizens to have their due rights because they pay the relevant taxes all year long.

HAMZA MOMIN

- Advertisement -

KARACHI

Previous articleIndian Congress
Next articleA sweep
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Reason or revelation?

On our way to their school the other morning, my children were having a spirited argument about eating meat. My son was of the...
Read more
Comment

Protests could weaken Iranian society

The tragic death of Mehsa Amini, an Iranian girl on September 17, 2022 sparked nationwide protests in Iran. Similar to previous incidents that have...
Read more
Comment

Universities and National Politics

Universities in the 21st century have undoubtedly become transnational actors interplaying among strategic, social, cultural, and academic stakeholders including both state and non-state domestic...
Read more
Editorials

A sweep

It wasn’t exactly an upset, the PTI’s sweep in the bypolls that were conducted the other day. There’s the anti-incumbency factor working against the...
Read more
Letters

Indian Congress

Battered by successive electoral defeats at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) both at the national and regional levels, the Indian National...
Read more
Letters

Exploitation of employees

One of the largest banks has come up with a very catchy slogan that talks about the ‘soul’ because the retirement age of its...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Protests could weaken Iranian society

The tragic death of Mehsa Amini, an Iranian girl on September 17, 2022 sparked nationwide protests in Iran. Similar to previous incidents that have...

Universities and National Politics

A sweep

Tanker Mafia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.