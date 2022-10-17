Opinion

Indian Congress

By Editor's Mail
10
0

Battered by successive electoral defeats at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) both at the national and regional levels, the Indian National Congress (INC) has finally realised that time has come to discard the Gandhian era of politics.

Ruled by Jawaharlal Nehru and his family since 1947, the party lost its lustre and popularity in the wake of a resurgent BJP that has been led by Narendra Modi in power since 2014.

- Advertisement -

With the next parliamentary elections due in 2024, Congress has decided to elect a new leader to replace Sonia Gandhi, the incumbent, thus signalling the end of dynastic politics within the party.

No longer a contender for the top job, her son Rahul Gandhi, a former party chief, is currently on a 3,500km march across the country to drum up support.

The two politicians so far in the fray are Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot. Tharoor is a former international civil servant, politician, writer and public intellectual from the southern province of Kerala, while his opponent Gehlot is the current chief minister of the western state of Rajasthan, bordering Pakistan, whose supporters say he has formidable organisational experience.

With party elections due soon, both face tough job in resurrecting the image and popularity of the secular INC, marred by desertions of seasoned leaders amidst internal wrangling.

Whoever is successful, the main task would be to reunite the party, map out a political strategy and programme to bring back disgruntled supporters and live up to the challenge posed by the right-wing BJP.

FAWAD HASHMEY

- Advertisement -

LAHORE

Previous articleExploitation of employees
Next articleTanker Mafia
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Reason or revelation?

On our way to their school the other morning, my children were having a spirited argument about eating meat. My son was of the...
Read more
Comment

Protests could weaken Iranian society

The tragic death of Mehsa Amini, an Iranian girl on September 17, 2022 sparked nationwide protests in Iran. Similar to previous incidents that have...
Read more
Comment

Universities and National Politics

Universities in the 21st century have undoubtedly become transnational actors interplaying among strategic, social, cultural, and academic stakeholders including both state and non-state domestic...
Read more
Editorials

A sweep

It wasn’t exactly an upset, the PTI’s sweep in the bypolls that were conducted the other day. There’s the anti-incumbency factor working against the...
Read more
Letters

Tanker Mafia

Water crisis is growing in Pakistan day by day. According to a report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan ranks third among...
Read more
Letters

Exploitation of employees

One of the largest banks has come up with a very catchy slogan that talks about the ‘soul’ because the retirement age of its...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Protests could weaken Iranian society

The tragic death of Mehsa Amini, an Iranian girl on September 17, 2022 sparked nationwide protests in Iran. Similar to previous incidents that have...

Universities and National Politics

A sweep

Tanker Mafia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.