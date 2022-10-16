NATIONAL

Elections only remedy to steer country out of crises: Asad Umar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and PTI leader Asad Umar on Sunday said that the situation in the country is getting worst from bad with each passing day, reiterating that the soon general elections held, the better it will be for the country.

Addressing a press conference, PTI leader Asad Umar said it would have been better that had general elections been held in the whole of Pakistan. He said that Imran Khan’s government was removed under conspiracy and this government was brought and now the talk has started against Pakistan’s nuclear assets.

Asad Umar said that till now the voter turnout is going very well and advised the voters to come out of their homes to vote as it is their national responsibility.

He said today’s by-election results will show that Imran Khan will return with a two-thirds majority. Asad Umar said that Imran Khan’s supporters should come out of their homes and cast votes in favour of the party. He said whatever the government does, PTI will win the elections.

He further said that PT does not expect from the Election Commission Pakistan but today’s by-elections are the test case for the commission whether they will take action on irregularities or not.

On the other hand, the senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ali Zaidi has said that the government’s foreign policy has badly failed.

Ali Zaidi while talking to a private TV channel said although Hakeem Baloch contesting from Malir is a strong candidate but not more than Imran Khan. He while criticizing Ishaq Dar said a criminal came from abroad and became the finance minister of the country.

He said that America used Zardari and Nawaz for conspiracy.

The former federal minister said that the foreign minister stayed out for five months and spent a month in the US but the foreign policy of the country badly failed.   He said Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto said stupid things in their statements.

Ali Zaidi said that the PTI leader said that the US President’s statement is available on the White House website, and his statement is an open threat and interference in the country’s affairs.

 

 

Staff Report

