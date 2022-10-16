NATIONAL

25 protesting physiotherapists remanded in police custody

By Staff Report

QUETTA: As many as 25 protesting physiotherapists on Sunday remanded in police custody after they were arrested late Saturday from the red zone area of the provincial capital.

The detained physiotherapists were produced before the court, which sent them to jail on one-day remand.

The representatives of the Physiotherapists Association had staged a sit-in protest last week in favour of their demands at the red zone.

The chief minister Balochistan assured them of resolution of their legitimate issues, however they continued their sit-in in the red zone causing disruption for the traffic system in the city.

The police had arrested 25 protesters against whom a case has been registered and presented them before a court in Quetta on Sunday.

Meanwhile, members of Physiotherapists Association organized a protest outside the Quetta Press Club for the release of the detained members.

Addressing the gathering, the office bearers of the association said that as many as 1,500 physiotherapists, who obtained degrees from various institutes were deprived of the government jobs in public hospitals.

For job opportunities in the hospitals, they had been protesting for more than four months by setting up a symbolic hunger strike camp in front of the press club.

They called upon the government to release the detained physiotherapists and ensure job opportunities for them.

Previous articleRaising a stink in Islamabad
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Minorities for making ‘Population Census’ process all-inclusive

ISLAMABAD: The representatives of different religious minorities have urged the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to ensure proper representation of their youth in data...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 20pc people suffering from mental health issues: Experts

LAHORE: About 20 to 25 per cent population of the country is suffering from some kind of mental issues and the rate of prevalence...
Read more
NATIONAL

PMC takes steps to recognize Pakistan’s NLE test in major countries

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has started working to strengthen its technical relationship with leading international medical regulatory authorities to enhance the standard of...
Read more
NATIONAL

UNESCO sanctions financial support for 9 flood affected schools in district Diamer: CS GB

GILGIT: Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani, while talking to media on Sunday, said by the grace of Almighty Allah another good news for...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDMA director fumes at poor work at Sukkur relief camp

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director admonished the officers for inadequate medical facilities after he paid a surprise visit to relief camp...
Read more
NATIONAL

PCMEA wants Pak products displayed at foreign superstores

LAHORE: The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has stressed the need for displaying Pakistani products at superstores of foreign countries through respective...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PMC takes steps to recognize Pakistan’s NLE test in major countries

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has started working to strengthen its technical relationship with leading international medical regulatory authorities to enhance the standard of...

UNESCO sanctions financial support for 9 flood affected schools in district Diamer: CS GB

PDMA director fumes at poor work at Sukkur relief camp

PCMEA wants Pak products displayed at foreign superstores

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.