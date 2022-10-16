Sports

Fernando approved as replacement for Madushanka in SL squad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Binura Fernando as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lanka squad.

Fernando who has played nine T20Is, was named as a replacement after Madushanka was ruled out due to a torn quad muscle. Fernando would travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia, said a press release on Sunday.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 includes Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket (Chair); Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events; Peter Roach, Cricket Australia; Shane Doyle, Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee; Shaun Pollock (Independent) and Ian Bishop (Independent).

 

Previous article25 protesting physiotherapists remanded in police custody
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

10-year-old Mahnoor of Pakistan wins Penang Malaysian Jr Squash title

PESHAWAR: Promising 10-year-old Mahnoor Ali, hailing from Peshawar, clichéd the trophy after defeating top seeded Avantikhashrii Seenivasagam of Malaysia in the final of the...
Read more
Sports

Frylinck stars as Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA: Jan Frylinck smashed 44 runs and took two wickets as Namibia hammered Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs to cause...
Read more
Sports

How Indian and Pakistan players defuse match hype?

MELBOURNE: General chit-chats about families and cars are how players from India and Pakistan defuse the hype that surrounds a contest between the bitter...
Read more
Sports

CJP inaugurates pavilion of Punjab International Tennis Stadium

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial inaugurated a pavilion of the Punjab International Tennis Stadium, named after tennis legend Khwaja...
Read more
Sports

Opening bats, outright pace make Pakistan a T20 contender

ISLAMABAD: The relentless opening pair of captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan combined with some brutal pace bowling makes Pakistan a formidable team at...
Read more
Sports

Australia ‘tired’ ahead of T20 World Cup defence

SYDNEY: Australian captain Aaron Finch admitted his team was "tired" and needed to freshen up before their defence of the T20 World Cup title,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Over 20pc people suffering from mental health issues: Experts

LAHORE: About 20 to 25 per cent population of the country is suffering from some kind of mental issues and the rate of prevalence...

PMC takes steps to recognize Pakistan’s NLE test in major countries

UNESCO sanctions financial support for 9 flood affected schools in district Diamer: CS GB

PDMA director fumes at poor work at Sukkur relief camp

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.