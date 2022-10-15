Balochistan hiring 61 doctors to cope with infectious diseases

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has announced hiring 61 medical practitioners to cope with high-rising infections in the province.

The hiring process will be completed by next week. The doctors will be hired on a six-month contract, sources told.

At least 25 men and 36 women doctors would be hired to control the rising rates of infections in the province. The doctors would be provided with the wages and privileges of BPS-17 officers.

The doctors would be posted in Suhbatpur, Sibbi, Naseerbabad, Jhal Magsi, Kachhi, and Jafferabad.

Nine female and six male doctors would be posted in medical camps in Jafferabad, while four male and nine female doctors in Kachhi. Naseeabad would get five female and three male officers, and Suhbatpur would get five female and three male medical practitioners.

Another eight female and three male doctors would be posted in Sibbi, and two male officers would be posted in Balochistan’s Jhal Magsi district.

Balochistan has been ravaged by viral infections after a devastating flood wreaked havoc in the province. Infections like Malaria, Dengue, Typhoid and others have gripped multiple districts of the province.

Malaria has gripped flood-affected areas of Balochistan as the province reported at least 54,489 malaria cases in the last 23 days, health ministry sources told on October 10.

In total, 28,193 men, 26,231 women, and 9,575 children under five years of age have reported positive for the mosquito-borne disease, while 45,153 children over the age of 5 have tested positive.

Moreover, on Friday, Balochistan reports another 75 new dengue cases, while the provincial capital Quetta did not report any new cases.