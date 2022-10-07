NATIONAL

NA passes two bills, refers 4 bills, Ord to committees

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday passed two government bills and referred four bills as well as an ordinance to the relevant committees.

The bills passed by the House included the Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The House also witnessed introduction of four government bills and laying of an Ordinance which were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration.

The bills introduced in the House included the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022; the Naturalization (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Securities and Futures Market Bill, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, (Ordinance No. VI of 2022) was also laid in the House.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on October 10 at 5pm.

Staff Report

