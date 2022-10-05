Rise in dengue fever cases continues unabated

ISLAMABAD: The rise in dengue fever cases continued in Pakistan amid an outbreak due to floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 385 more people were diagnosed with the disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial health department reported on Tuesday night. The number of active cases in the province currently stands at 2,314 and the total number of cases this year has reached 9,921.

Sindh province reported 336 new infections, said the provincial health department. The worst-hit area was Karachi which reported 264 new cases.

The total number of cases this year in the province has reached 11,142.

Punjab reported 193 new cases in the last 24 hours. Rawalpindi reported 74 new cases, followed by Lahore with 68 cases. The total number of dengue cases in Punjab this year has gone up to 7,428.

Islamabad reported 93 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, the health authorities said on Tuesday night. The city’s total tally has risen to 2,679 this year.

The government has launched an anti-dengue campaign including raising public awareness in response to the alarmingly high number of cases in the country and has taken special measures at the dengue hotspots to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.