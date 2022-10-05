NATIONAL

US ambassador visits Azad Kashmir to ‘promote’ bilateral partnership

By Anadolu Agency

— Diplomat, Kashmir PM discuss rights violations in Indian-occupied part of region

MUZAFFARABAD: The US ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, paid an official trip to Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since he landed in the capital Islamabad to take up his job earlier this year.

In a statement, the US Embassy said Blome’s visit to the region on October 2-4 was to “promote the US-Pakistan partnership and highlight the two countries’ deep economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties.”

During his stay in Kashmir, he met with Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, the region’s prime minister, and representatives from academia, business, cultural, and civil society organisations.

He also laid a wreath to honour the victims of the deadly 2005 earthquake.

“During the 75 years of our partnership, the United States has always stood by Pakistan, particularly when it’s needed most,” said the American ambassador.

“The United States is continuing this strong tradition of supporting Pakistan during times of great need, having thus far contributed more than $66 million in cash, food, shelter, and health assistance in response to the devastating flooding,” he added.

“The US support has included a US military airbridge that delivered lifesaving supplies to the people of Pakistan,” said Blome.

He also visited the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Quaid-i-Azam Memorial Dak Bungalow, the Red Fort, and the Jalalabad Garden — symbols of the cultural and historical richness of Pakistan.

Ilyas, during his meeting with the ambassador, raised the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir and urged the US to play its role and “stop India from human rights violations against the innocent Kashmiri people.”

According to his office, Ilyas also presented a proposal to the visiting envoy for investment in tourism, education, culture and other sectors in Azad Kashmir.

Previous articleRise in dengue fever cases continues unabated
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rise in dengue fever cases continues unabated

ISLAMABAD: The rise in dengue fever cases continued in Pakistan amid an outbreak due to floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the country. In...
Read more
NATIONAL

At UN, Pakistan calls for measures to end violence against women

UNITED NATIONS: Speaking for the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan has called for steps to avert all shapes of gender-based violence, in particular...
Read more
NATIONAL

Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise

WASHINGTON: The United States needs to keep engaging Pakistan despite lingering distrust over Afghanistan, with investment and climate cooperation key to reducing the nation's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam departs for London to see ‘ailing’ Sharif

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), left for London early Wednesday, hours after she received her passport from the Lahore...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Expansionist’ India posed threat to South Asia peace, Pakistan warns UN

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan drew the global community's attention to the threat posed to peace and security in South Asia by the "ultranationalist and hegemonic"...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif lauds Turkish help to flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the humanitarian assistance from Türkiye for the victims of recent floods that have affected over 33 million...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise

WASHINGTON: The United States needs to keep engaging Pakistan despite lingering distrust over Afghanistan, with investment and climate cooperation key to reducing the nation's...

Maryam departs for London to see ‘ailing’ Sharif

‘Expansionist’ India posed threat to South Asia peace, Pakistan warns UN

Sharif lauds Turkish help to flood victims

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.