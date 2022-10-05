Sports

India monitor Shami’s fitness ahead of T20 World Cup

By Reuters
India's Mohammed Shami reacts as he walks through the fielding positions during the Second Royal London One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and India at the Lord's cricket ground in London on July 14, 2022. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: India head coach Rahul Dravid said team management are monitoring seamer Mohammed Shami’s recovery from Covid-19 as they look to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday that pace spearhead Bumrah had been ruled out due to a back injury, delivering a huge blow to the team, who are also without injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Shami, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj are seen as the frontrunners to replace Bumrah. While Siraj and Chahar were part of India’s 2-1 T20 series win over South Africa, Shami has been out of action after failing to recover in time from Covid.

“Shami obviously is someone who’s in the standbys, but unfortunately for us, he couldn’t play this (South Africa) series, which would have been ideal from that perspective,” Dravid told reporters on Tuesday.

Shami is undergoing recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The Indian team management and selectors have until October 15 to name the replacement.

Captain Rohit Sharma said the team would be looking at players who have previous experience of bowling in Australia, where the World Cup begins on October 16.

“I don’t know who that guy is yet. There are a few guys in the reckoning for that, but we’ll make that call once we reach Australia,” he added.

Reuters

NATIONAL

Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise

WASHINGTON: The United States needs to keep engaging Pakistan despite lingering distrust over Afghanistan, with investment and climate cooperation key to reducing the nation's...

Maryam departs for London to see ‘ailing’ Sharif

‘Expansionist’ India posed threat to South Asia peace, Pakistan warns UN

Sharif lauds Turkish help to flood victims

