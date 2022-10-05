India monitor Shami’s fitness ahead of T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: India head coach Rahul Dravid said team management are monitoring seamer Mohammed Shami’s recovery from Covid-19 as they look to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday that pace spearhead Bumrah had been ruled out due to a back injury, delivering a huge blow to the team, who are also without injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.