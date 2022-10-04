NATIONAL

Dar, Qatar ambassador discuss economic ties

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Saoud bin Abdulrahman, ambassador of Qatar, on Tuesday discussed measures to further deepen the economic ties between Islamabad and Doha.

The discussion revolved around strengthening the relations, the Finance Division tweeted.

“H.E. Mr. Sheikh Sauod bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar called on the Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed measures for further deepening the bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and Qatar,” the ministry tweeted.

APP

