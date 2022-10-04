Parliament will complete tenure, PDM to decide on elections: Nawaz aide

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent Parliament will complete its five-year time and a decision regarding the conduct of the next general elections will be taken in consultation with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties, said Muhammad Zubair, spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to a TV station, Zubair said the government has a constitutional mandate after the passage of the no-confidence vote against the former prime minister Imran Khan.

“Khan’s agenda is to set the house on fire, while the coalition government has taken over the power to extinguish the flames and protect these institutions, adding, Imran Khan is attacking the state institutions because of his cases and the PTI foreign funding case,” he claimed.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chair is pursuing a vague agenda by announcing to hold another long march as their politics would face another defeat and they will not be able to hold any long march.

His politics of chanting hollow slogans has been buried, he said, adding that Khan did nothing for the welfare of the common man and only mislead the public with his lies-based narratives.

To another query, he made it clear that PML-N s popularity was moving up day by day, and claimed that the PML-N was still a dominant party in the country.