NATIONAL

Parliament will complete tenure, PDM to decide on elections: Nawaz aide

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent Parliament will complete its five-year time and a decision regarding the conduct of the next general elections will be taken in consultation with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties, said Muhammad Zubair, spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to a TV station, Zubair said the government has a constitutional mandate after the passage of the no-confidence vote against the former prime minister Imran Khan.

“Khan’s agenda is to set the house on fire, while the coalition government has taken over the power to extinguish the flames and protect these institutions, adding, Imran Khan is attacking the state institutions because of his cases and the PTI foreign funding case,” he claimed.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chair is pursuing a vague agenda by announcing to hold another long march as their politics would face another defeat and they will not be able to hold any long march.

His politics of chanting hollow slogans has been buried, he said, adding that Khan did nothing for the welfare of the common man and only mislead the public with his lies-based narratives.

To another query, he made it clear that PML-N s popularity was moving up day by day, and claimed that the PML-N was still a dominant party in the country.

Previous articleDar, Qatar ambassador discuss economic ties
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Dar, Qatar ambassador discuss economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Saoud bin Abdulrahman, ambassador of Qatar, on Tuesday discussed measures to further deepen the economic ties between...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN: 5.7mn flood victims to face food crisis

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations humanitarian agency warned that about 5.7 million flood survivors will face a serious food crisis in the next three months. A...
Read more
NATIONAL

PALSP urges SBP for emergency rate cuts to 8 percent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) has urged the State Bank of Pakistan for emergency rate cut as the industry is on...
Read more
NATIONAL

PLL fails to attract bids for long-term LNG contract

ISLAMABAD: The state-owned Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has failed to attract any bids for its two-part tender for the import of Liquefied Natural Gas...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC orders to quash FIR against Moonis Elahi in money laundering case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to quash the FIR registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against PML-Q leader Moonis...
Read more
NATIONAL

Agencies should care about national security and not ‘political engineering’: Imran

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the job of intelligence agencies was to secure the country and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Windies dump Hetmyer for T20 World Cup

MIAMI: West Indies dropped Shimron Hetmyer from the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia after the batter missed a rescheduled flight, Cricket West Indies...

UN chief urges Yemen rivals to avoid new violence and renew ceasefire

Indonesia probes elite officers over stadium disaster

Epaper_22-10-04 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.