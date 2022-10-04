NATIONAL

UN: 5.7mn flood victims to face food crisis

By The Associated Press
SEHWAN SHARIF, PAKISTAN, SEPTEMBER 15: Pakistani flood victims are seen in a tent provided by Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) in Sehwan Sharif, southern Sindh province, Pakistan, on September 15, 2022. The current monsoon season that struck the South Asian nuclear country in June, has inundated one-third of Pakistan apart from killing nearly 1,500 people, according to the countryâs National Disaster Management Authority. Over 33 million people of the countryâs 220 million population have been displaced by the latest downpours and flooding in all four provinces since mid-June, in addition to causing a staggering US$30 billion in damages to the already weakened infrastructures. (Photo by Shakeel Ahmed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations humanitarian agency warned that about 5.7 million flood survivors will face a serious food crisis in the next three months.

A top UN official announced an increase in the humanitarian appeal for Pakistan to $816 million, from $160 million, amid rising deaths from the disease.

In Geneva, Julien Harneis, the UN resident coordinator in Pakistan, told reporters that aid agencies needed more funds to prevent a “second wave of destruction” from waterborne and other diseases in Pakistan. He said the UN weeks ago issued an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding to respond to the floods but considering the scale of devastation, the August 30 appeal was not enough.

The latest development comes hours after National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that floods fueled by abnormally heavy monsoon rains have killed 1,695 people, affected 33 million, damaged more than 2 million homes and displaced hundreds of thousands now living in tents or makeshift homes.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in its latest report Saturday said the current floods are expected to exacerbate food insecurity in Pakistan and said 5.7 million people in flood-affected areas will be facing a food crisis between September and November.

Even before the floods, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 16 percent of the population was living in moderate or severe food insecurity.

However, the government insists that there is no immediate worry about food supplies, as wheat stocks are enough to last through the next harvest and that the government is importing more.

The UN agency said in a tweet on Monday that the agency and other partners have scaled up their flood response and delivered aid to 1.6 million people directly affected by the deluges.

OCHA said outbreaks of waterborne and other diseases are on the rise in Sindh and Balochistan, where floods have caused the most damage since mid-June.

Several countries and UN agencies have sent more than 131 flights carrying aid for survivors, but many are complaining they have either received too little help or are still waiting for it.

The UN humanitarian agency also said in its Saturday report that rainfall in Balochistan and Sindh lightened substantially over the past week, as temperatures start to decrease ahead of winter.

“Normal conditions are prevailing in most districts of Balochistan, while in Sindh, the Indus River is flowing normally,” said OCHA. Overall, it added, in 18 out of 22 districts of Sindh, floodwater levels had receded at least 34 percent, and in some districts up to 78 percent.

The OCHA report also highlighted the ordeal of flood survivors, saying many continue to live in “unsanitary conditions in temporary shelters, often with limited access to basic services, compounding the risk of a major public health crisis.”

It said pregnant women are being treated in temporary camps when possible, and nearly 130,000 pregnant women need urgent health services.

“Already before the floods, Pakistan had one of the highest maternal mortality rates in Asia, with the situation likely to deteriorate,” it said.

Pakistan says floods caused about $30 billion of damage to its economy.

Floods washed away thousands of kilometres of roads, destroyed 440 bridges, and disrupted railroad traffic.

Pakistan Railways said it has started restoring train service from Sindh to other cities after repairing some of the tracks damaged by floods.

Previous articleAs Iraq concrete jungle swelters, ancient stone houses stay cool
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PALSP urges SBP for emergency rate cuts to 8 percent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) has urged the State Bank of Pakistan for emergency rate cut as the industry is on...
Read more
NATIONAL

PLL fails to attract bids for long-term LNG contract

ISLAMABAD: The state-owned Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has failed to attract any bids for its two-part tender for the import of Liquefied Natural Gas...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC orders to quash FIR against Moonis Elahi in money laundering case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to quash the FIR registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against PML-Q leader Moonis...
Read more
NATIONAL

Agencies should care about national security and not ‘political engineering’: Imran

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the job of intelligence agencies was to secure the country and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dar asks Miftah not to worry about IMF deal anymore

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday said that he knew how to deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and no one had...
Read more
NATIONAL

Institutions are guardians of national security, not for fulfilling Imran’s ‘nefarious political agenda’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Aurangzeb on Monday said the national institutions were guardians of national security and defence, and not...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Indonesia probes elite officers over stadium disaster

JAKARTA: Elite Indonesian police officers were under investigation Tuesday over a stadium stampede that killed 125 people including dozens of children in one of...

Epaper_22-10-04 LHR

Epaper_22-10-04 KHI

Epaper_22-10-04 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.