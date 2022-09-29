SSP South enquires after injured Chinese nationals

KARACHI: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South district on Thursday visited hospital and enquired after the heath of injured foreign nationals who were shot injured in Saddar area the other day.

According to spokesperson for District South Police, the SSP assured the injured foreign nationals that the culprits involved in the firing would be brought to book. The foreign national Dr Hu along with his wife was shot injured by unidentified accused the other day at a dental clinic in Saddar area.