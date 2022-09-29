NATIONAL

SSP South enquires after injured Chinese nationals

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South district on Thursday visited hospital and enquired after the heath of injured foreign nationals who were shot injured in Saddar area the other day.

According to spokesperson for District South Police, the SSP assured the injured foreign nationals that the culprits involved in the firing would be brought to book. The foreign national Dr Hu along with his wife was shot injured by unidentified accused the other day at a dental clinic in Saddar area.

Previous articleOver Rs48b disbursed to 1.9m flood affectees so far: NFRCC
Next articleOne dies of corona, 67 new cases reported
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan-China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed to early launch of much-awaited Mainline-1 (ML1) project, aim at revamping and modernizing the country's age-old railway...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan’s refusal for NRO to Maryam led to his ouster, says PTI

ISLAMABAD: Strongly reacting to the acquittal of the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield case, the PTI Thursday said that the NRO was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Accept demands lest face country-wide blockade, farmers threaten

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of farmers, protesting under the aegis of Kissan Ittehad, on Thursday gave a two-hour ultimatum to authorities for negotiations, threatening they would...
Read more
NATIONAL

Petroleum prices likely to witness ‘significant cut’ on October 1

ISLAMABAD: Prices of all petroleum products are likely to witness substantial cuts if the ruling coalition government passes on the downward trend in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Uzbekistan sends another humanitarian aid cargo to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan Air Force's another special aircraft, carrying humanitarian aid goods, arrived in Karachi to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM attends reception on 75 years of Pak-US ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday attended a diplomatic reception held at the US embassy here to commemorate the 75 years of relations...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Uzbekistan sends another humanitarian aid cargo to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan Air Force's another special aircraft, carrying humanitarian aid goods, arrived in Karachi to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for...

PM attends reception on 75 years of Pak-US ties

One dies of corona, 67 new cases reported

SSP South enquires after injured Chinese nationals

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.