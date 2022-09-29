NATIONAL

Over Rs48b disbursed to 1.9m flood affectees so far: NFRCC

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC) on Thursday informed that the government has disbursed over Rs48.60 billion in emergency flood relief cash assistance of Rs25,000 per household to 1,943,907 flood affectees so far.

According to the NFRCC central dashboard highlighting the Flood Response Management 2022, the government had earmarked a total of Rs 68.99 billion to provide emergency cash relief to a total 2,759,601 flood victims.

However, the cash disbursement was underway on daily basis where some 815,694 were remaining as per the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) data and the available remaining funding was Rs 20.39 billion.

The devastating torrential rains have damaged some 2,056,805 houses, washed away 410 bridges and 13,074 kilometers road network across the country from June 14 till date after the onset of the monsoon season.

However, in the past 24 hours some 7,273 more houses were reportedly damaged in various incidents in flood-hit areas.

The torrential rains had caused some 1,666 deaths and injured 12,864 including men, women and children.

Some 84 districts were declared as calamity-hit with the maximum of 32 districts in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh, 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkkhwa, nine in Gilgit Baltistan and three in Punjab.

Previous articleInjured Buttler ‘progressing well’ ahead of T20 World Cup
Next articleSSP South enquires after injured Chinese nationals
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan-China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed to early launch of much-awaited Mainline-1 (ML1) project, aim at revamping and modernizing the country's age-old railway...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan’s refusal for NRO to Maryam led to his ouster, says PTI

ISLAMABAD: Strongly reacting to the acquittal of the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield case, the PTI Thursday said that the NRO was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Accept demands lest face country-wide blockade, farmers threaten

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of farmers, protesting under the aegis of Kissan Ittehad, on Thursday gave a two-hour ultimatum to authorities for negotiations, threatening they would...
Read more
NATIONAL

Petroleum prices likely to witness ‘significant cut’ on October 1

ISLAMABAD: Prices of all petroleum products are likely to witness substantial cuts if the ruling coalition government passes on the downward trend in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Uzbekistan sends another humanitarian aid cargo to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan Air Force's another special aircraft, carrying humanitarian aid goods, arrived in Karachi to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM attends reception on 75 years of Pak-US ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday attended a diplomatic reception held at the US embassy here to commemorate the 75 years of relations...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Uzbekistan sends another humanitarian aid cargo to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan Air Force's another special aircraft, carrying humanitarian aid goods, arrived in Karachi to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for...

PM attends reception on 75 years of Pak-US ties

One dies of corona, 67 new cases reported

SSP South enquires after injured Chinese nationals

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.