Sports

Injured Buttler ‘progressing well’ ahead of T20 World Cup

By Web Desk

England’s limited-overs captain Jos Buttler said he is making good progress in his recovery from a calf injury but will not rush his return ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup, which begins in just over two weeks.

The 32-year-old, who has not played since August 18 after sustaining the injury playing in The Hundred, is currently with the England squad in Pakistan, watching the team from the sidelines in their seven-match T20 series.

“I am progressing well,” Buttler told Sky Sports. “It would be nice to play but with the World Cup round the corner we are taking a cautious approach.

“I am running a few drinks, getting the loads up, feeling good. I feel like if it was a World Cup game tomorrow I could play but I am being a bit cautious and taking it a bit slowly. If I had to, I could play.” The World Cup takes place in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

Previous articleShan Masood named Yorkshire’s captain for 2023 county season
Next articleOver Rs48b disbursed to 1.9m flood affectees so far: NFRCC
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Shan Masood named Yorkshire’s captain for 2023 county season

ISLAMABAD: Shan Masood has been named as Yorkshire's captain for the 2023 season ahead of his signing as the county's overseas player. Yorkshire head coach...
Read more
Sports

Fawad Alam scores century as Sindh all out on 368

RAWALPINDI: Fawad Alam scored his 42nd first-class century on Thursday, returning unbeaten on 127 as Sindh mustered 368 all out in reply of Central...
Read more
Sports

12 foreign players arrive to take part in PJL

LAHORE: A total of 12 foreign players, including eight from the United Kingdom, three from Afghanistan and one from Sri Lanka, have arrived here...
Read more
Sports

Covid bowls Naseem Shah out of England series

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah Naseem Shah tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The PCB announced that their in-house medical panel was monitoring him,...
Read more
Sports

Fast bowler Naseem Shah tests positive for Covid-19

LAHORE: Fast bowler Naseem Shah has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the remaining two T20s against England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
Read more
Sports

Grealish says his best is yet to come at Manchester City

MANCHESTER: Manchester City playmaker Jack Grealish said he is "nowhere near" full fitness as he continues his recovery from a groin injury but is...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Uzbekistan sends another humanitarian aid cargo to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan Air Force's another special aircraft, carrying humanitarian aid goods, arrived in Karachi to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for...

PM attends reception on 75 years of Pak-US ties

One dies of corona, 67 new cases reported

SSP South enquires after injured Chinese nationals

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.