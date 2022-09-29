One dies of corona, 67 new cases reported

LAHORE: the country has reported one death during the past 24 hours from novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,572,555. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,613 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 67 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 11,226 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 67 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.60 percent.