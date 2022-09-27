NATIONAL

Railway service to resume towards Karachi by October

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is likely to resume its service towards Karachi during the first week of October that had badly affected due to unexpected monsoon rains and flash floods across the country.

“The restoration work of railway tracks are in full swing with the help of Frontier Works Organization (FWO), district administration of Sindh and Pakistan Railways,” sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

They said on the direction of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, the department had utilized all available resources to restore the rail service in flood affected across the country.

The sources said that a trial run of an inspection train has also been started to check the maintenance of the track and the Railways authorities have directed the carriage department staff to complete technical work shortly.

In the first phase, they said the decision to run the freight train operation from October 1 has been made subject to the receding of water and the clearance of signals and bridges.

Pakistan Railways also directed the concerned authorities to complete the ongoing survey of the affected installations on a war footing and speed up the rehabilitation process, said the resources.

They added that the technical and non-technical staff of the department was working in three shifts to restore the tracks once the flood water recedes.

“The train service between Quetta and Karachi Divisions is suspended after railway bridges collapsed and rail tracks became submerged in water due to floods in the region,” they added.

They said that in the remaining divisions around seven to eight bridges were damaged due to which the train operations were suspended in the flood hit areas, adding that train service could not be restored until the bridges and tracks were cleared of the floodwater.

The department had deployed technical bridge staff at various sections for the repair of the damaged bridges and the train operation would only be restored after the completion of the reconstruction work on the bridges, they said.

Previous articleWho is Soomro-Sharif bridge? 
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Who is Soomro-Sharif bridge? 

ISLAMABAD: While Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is flying high these days, there is a PTI lawmaker who is in an indirect contact with...
Read more
NATIONAL

ADB to continue support in mitigating climate change related crisis in Pakistan: President

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa Tuesday said that the ADB would continue its support in mitigating the climate change related crisis in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 2,000 development schemes underway in south Punjab: ACS

MULTAN: The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar said that work on more than 2,000 development projects was underway at a cost...
Read more
NATIONAL

Murtaza urges int’l companies to introduce modern agricultural machinery

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood on Tuesday urged the international companies manufacturing agricultural equipment to introduce modern machinery in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan Army continues relief operation in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan continued relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan, said a handout on Tuesday. Inter Services...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ahsan Iqbal urges business community to explore global markets for exports

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday called upon the business community to explore the global market for promoting...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Italy’s far-right Meloni begins tricky government talks

ROME: Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her allies began Tuesday what is likely to be a weeks-long process of forming a new government,...

Both ‘our partners’: US says ties with India, Pakistan independent of each other

China to help rebuild flood affected Pakistanis homes: Wang Wenbin

Over 2,000 development schemes underway in south Punjab: ACS

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.