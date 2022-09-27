Comment on Pak-US ties: FO asks India to mind ‘inter-state norms’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday urged India to refrain from commenting on bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States, stressing to respect basic norms of inter-state relations.

“India needs serious introspection of its diplomatic conduct,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in response to media queries about unwarranted remarks by the Indian Minister for External Affairs.

Indian Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankat had raised questions over the “merits” of the US-Pakistan relationship, saying that Washington’s ties with Islamabad had not served the “American interest”.

The FO Spokesperson said Pakistan had longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States, which had been vital in promoting peace, security and stability in the region.

“In recent months Pakistan-U.S. relations have become robust and multidimensional, further deepening people-to-people and bilateral ties,” he said.

He said both countries were constructively engaged to maintain regional peace and security.