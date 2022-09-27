Four militants killed in Quetta: police

QUETTA: The counter-terrorism unit of Balochistan police shot dead four members of a proscribed organisation in Quetta on Tuesday, it said.

The encounter occurred in the Hazar Ganji neighbourhood of the provincial when a truck was asked to stop at the checkpost, the police said. But instead of stopping their vehicle, the militants opened fire at the police. In retaliatory fire, the attackers were killed on the spot.

The deceased were smuggling heroin to Karachi from Quetta.

The consignment was taken into custody by the team, the police said.