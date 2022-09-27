NATIONAL

Four militants killed in Quetta: police

By Staff Report
Policemen search for evidence at the site of a bomb blast in Quetta on December 30, 2021. - At least four political workers were killed and 13 others injured in a bomb blast in Pakistans restive southwestern province of Balochistan, officials said late. The explosion occurred as the workers from an Islamist party were leaving a venue following a conference in the provincial capital of Quetta, which is home to several separatist and Islamist insurgencies. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP) (Photo by BANARAS KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

QUETTA: The counter-terrorism unit of Balochistan police shot dead four members of a proscribed organisation in Quetta on Tuesday, it said.

The encounter occurred in the Hazar Ganji neighbourhood of the provincial when a truck was asked to stop at the checkpost, the police said. But instead of stopping their vehicle, the militants opened fire at the police. In retaliatory fire, the attackers were killed on the spot.

The deceased were smuggling heroin to Karachi from Quetta.

The consignment was taken into custody by the team, the police said.

Staff Report

