NATIONAL

Imran secures bail extension over violation of administrative authority

By Staff Report
Ousted Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan addresses an event on "Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistans Destabilisation" in Islamabad on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad extended until October 13 the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan and the leadership of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party in a case pertaining to violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The law empowers district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time. Such a ban is enforced by the police who register cases under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for violations of the ban. Section 188 carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison or a fine, or both.

In August, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Khan on charges of flouting a ban on public gatherings exceeding four persons imposed under Section 144 by holding a rally to protest against the arrest and purported torture of Shehbaz Gill, his chief of staff, in Islamabad on the 20th.

Babar Awan, counsel for Khan, appeared before the judge on his client’s behalf and sought exemption from court appearance for the former prime minister.

Khan is currently in Lahore and, therefore cannot attend court, Awan said, requesting the judge to extend his bail period.

The investigation officer in the case along with the record also appeared before the court.

