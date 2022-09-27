NATIONAL

Reforms ordered by Punjab ombudsman increase PHA revenue by 120pc

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN - 2015/04/01: An attractive view of seasonal flowers flouring and blooming at Race Course (Jilani park) during flowers exhibition organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in Lahore,Pakistan. After Basant, the hugely popular kite-flying festival, had been banned by the government for the reason of the fatalities coming from the glass-coated strings attached to kites, the Spring Festival was all that was left to provide cheer for the people of Pakistan "The annual Spring Festival 2015 finally took place at Jilani Park in Lahore from March to April,. (Photo by Rana Sajid Husain/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAHORE: As a result of the departmental measures taken on the orders of retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, ombudsman of Punjab, the revenue of the Lahore wing of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has increased by 120 percent.

Compared to the Rs440 million for the financial year 2020-21, the authority earned Rs978 million in 2021-22, collecting an additional profit of Rs534 million.

In a statement released on Tuesday, a spokesman for the office said the provincial ombudsman gave these orders at the complaint of Rahmeen Akram of Johar Town neighbourhood of Lahore who requested introducing departmental measures to end malpractices in the marketing directorate.

A four-member enquiry committee, under the special secretary housing department, recommended adopting measures, including departmental action against those involved in malpractices, and devising standard operating procedures (SoPs) for enhancing administrative efficiency and financial resources, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, an information technology centre was being set up in PHA, on orders of the ombudsman office, to improve matters pertaining to the installation of billboards in Lahore and the collection of dues and taxes. Along with this, field surveys were also being conducted regularly to identify billboards installed illegally, the spokesman said.

Staff Report

