Reforms ordered by Punjab ombudsman increase PHA revenue by 120pc

LAHORE: As a result of the departmental measures taken on the orders of retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, ombudsman of Punjab, the revenue of the Lahore wing of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has increased by 120 percent.

Compared to the Rs440 million for the financial year 2020-21, the authority earned Rs978 million in 2021-22, collecting an additional profit of Rs534 million.

In a statement released on Tuesday, a spokesman for the office said the provincial ombudsman gave these orders at the complaint of Rahmeen Akram of Johar Town neighbourhood of Lahore who requested introducing departmental measures to end malpractices in the marketing directorate.

A four-member enquiry committee, under the special secretary housing department, recommended adopting measures, including departmental action against those involved in malpractices, and devising standard operating procedures (SoPs) for enhancing administrative efficiency and financial resources, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, an information technology centre was being set up in PHA, on orders of the ombudsman office, to improve matters pertaining to the installation of billboards in Lahore and the collection of dues and taxes. Along with this, field surveys were also being conducted regularly to identify billboards installed illegally, the spokesman said.