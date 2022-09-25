NATIONAL

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said he and his team, during meetings with a wide array of global leaders during Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and United Nations General Assembly sessions, made an effort to present Pakistan as a credible partner of the international community.

In tweets on social media platform Twitter, he said, “In our meetings with a wide array of global leaders & other stakeholders during SCO & UNGA, my team and I made an earnest effort to present Pakistan as a credible partner ready to do business with the world. The damage inflicted on our foreign policy needed a healing touch.”

“Presenting Pakistan’s case at both the international forums was the result of excellent team work. I particularly appreciate Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb & Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman for their hard work & assistance,” he added.

 

