Cabinet Division seeks OGRA comments on LPG overpricing by today

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has asked Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority chairman to submit comments on inaction against overpricing of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by up to Rs200 per kilogram during the ongoing month of September, 2022.

As per details, the cabinet division has asked the OGRA chairman to furnish comments by Monday (today) for onward submission to the Senate Secretariat.

Earlier, Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate had received a Public Petition No. 4899 dated 20th September 2022 which was submitted by Irfan Khokhar, Chairman LPG Industries Association, seeking a high-level investigation against the black marketing/over-pricing by upto Rs 200 per kilogram in LPG price in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgat-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir amid floods in the country. And, the Senate Secretariat asked the Cabinet Division to submit comments/views as the said petition shall be taken up in the forthcoming meeting of the Senate Standing on Cabinet Secretariat.

The Chairman LPG Industries Association in a petition submitted before the Senate chairman has pleaded that over pricing by upto Rs 200/kg (Rs 2400 per domestic cylinder & Rs900 per commercial cylinder) is being done in the on-going month of September 2022 and due to this black marketing of approximately Rs 8 billion has been done in the country. The petitioner pleaded that OGRA has so far not taken any action against the gas mafia which has monopoly on local LPG production. He also advocated that the LPG companies which have monopoly and control on local LPG production should be made bound to import 50 percent of LPG to run their business and to ensure the availability of LPG at cheaper rate during the upcoming winter season.

The petitioner, in his application, further pointed out the ill-treatment and misbehave of OGRA’s Member Gas in the presence of OGRA chairman with a delegation of LPG Distributors Association during a meeting which was held on 12th September 2022 in the premises of OGRA. He said that OGRA had summoned this meeting on his complaint against the powerful cartel involved in black marketing of LPG and minting around Rs 8 billion from the innocent LPG consumers.

OGRA’s Member Gas was contacted to secure his stance. But he did not appear.

The LPG Industries Association, in a statement said that local gas is being monopolized by a few people due to which black marketing is rampant and OGRA Member (Gas) is wholly and solely responsible for this black marketing.

Chairman LPG Industries Association Irfan Khokhar stressed that there is no shortfall of LPG as about 88,000 metric tons was imported in August 2022 while 4500 MT of LPG is available at Port Qasim SSGC Terminal and at EVTL 3500 MT of LPG is available. About 400 Bowzers at Taftan border and 250 bowzer are awaiting the opening of the routes to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , said Irfan Khokhar, Chairman LPG Industries Association.