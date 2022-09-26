KP approves Rs1.9b for institutional support to P&D Dept

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government has approved a project worth Rs1.935 billion to provide institutional support to the Planning and Development Department (P&D).

The plan approved by the provincial government provides that Rs1.423 billion will be spent on salaries of the project employees. According to sources in the P&D department, PC-1 of the project was approved on August 5 by the Provincial Development Working Party, after which the administrative approval has also been granted and the project would be completed by June 2025 at the cost of PKR 1.935 billion.

The details show that PKR 274 million have been earmarked for investment in the form of salaries, PKR 21mn for operational expenses, and PKR 21mn have been allocated for furniture and setting up the district office. The project has been made part of the current year’s development program and it will be completed in three years. Initially, the estimated cost of the project was PKR 1.675bn, which has now been exceeded PKR 1.935bn.