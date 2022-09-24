NRO-2 to cabal of crooks shameful, criminal joke: Imran

Terms uncertainty toxic for economy, elections sole remedy

Vows puppets, conspirators won’t be allowed to cause more damage to country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan came down hard on the cabal of crooks who he said were busy waiving their corruption amounting to billions of rupees and spending the national wealth lavishly on foreign trips amid floods catastrophe that wreaked havoc across the country.

PTI Chairman said that it was serious and criminal joke to the country and its people to give NRO-2 to the criminals and thieves who ruthlessly and mercilessly plundered the national kitty.

Imran Khan expressed the views while presiding over a meeting of the PTI senators here on Friday.

During the meeting, they voiced grave concern over the unabated heinous violations of human rights in the country, undue curbs and restrictions on the media and political victimization against political opponents, especially the raid on the residence of Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi.

The participants also held detailed discussion on the country’s overall political situation and the economy meltdown, besides expressing serious concern over the planned NRO-2 to give relief to thieves and the most corrupt characters of the country by NAB laws tweak.

During the meeting, they discussed the future strategy of the PTI parliamentary party in the upper house and reviewed the luxury expenses of crime minister and the ministers on their foreign trips when the country was reeling under the worst floods of the history of the country, wreaking havoc in the country.

Moreover, the participations also held detailed deliberation on important issues regarding preparations for the decisive and final phase of the real freedom movement.

During the meeting, they expressed deep concern over the failure of the Sindh government to help ease the woes of the flood-stricken masses of the province.

The PTI senators vowed that they would take up the issues of back-breaking inflation, crippling economy, political victimizations of political workers and leaders along with media shutdowns in the Upper House with full force.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that it was really shameful to let the thieves waived off their whooping Rs 1100 billion corruption, which was their sole motive to seize the power to through conspiracy to avoid punishment.

However, he made it clear that neither he nor the nation was willing to accept these criminals, who brought well-flourishing and booming economy to its knee despite warnings within few months.

Imran Khan warned that the state of uncertainty was poisonous for the economy and the elections was the solve remedy.

PTI Chairman said that a fast sliding economy and escalating political instability warranted immediate course correction to steer the country out of the prevailing quagmire of problems.

He said that look at the non-seriousness of the cabal of crooks when millions of countrymen were living in flood waters, the crime minister and his cabinet members were wasting the nation’s money on luxury foreign visits.

PTI Chairman urged that the leaders should be ready, as the puppets and conspirators would not be allowed to cause more damage and destruction to the country and its people.

‘Haqiqi Azadi’ Movement destined to succeed

Speaking at the first women’s convention in history of the country organized by PTI, Imran Khan expressed his optimism that the Haqiqi Azadi Movement was destined to succeed as the nation as awaken to liberate the country from the thieves and corrupt rulers, who were getting clean chit in cases.

He said that fight for Haqiqi Azadi was for the future of next generation and a nation cannot progress without the rule of law.

The PTI chairman urged the people to fight for Haqiqi Azadi, as slaves can only become good slaves and only free nations ascend.

Imran Khan went on to say that the nation has woken up and the youth is fighting for their rights terming it as the decisive time for Pakistan.

PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar, Central Convener of Insaf Students Federation Arslan Chaudhry, President of Insaf Students Federation Islamabad Amjad Ali and Naila Marwat, students organizer also participated in the convention.

A large number of female students from various universities and educational institutions from the federal capital and adjoining areas participated in the convention.

He said that NAB laws were amended to allow the government to systematically close corruption cases against their leaders and to ensure their return to Pakistan without fear of prosecution for graft cases.

He suggested that the jails should be opened, as what was the fault of the poor, adding that Zardari and Sharif were sitting everywhere in the poor countries. Imran said that that in Pakistan those who committed a smaller crime are in jail; however those who are guilty of major crimes but are powerful are currently comfortable in the power corridors.

He noted that a society which has no justice, people were treated worse than animal, adding that if anyone wanted to see the worst slavery today, then go to Sindh, the way the powerful wolves keep people, they did not keep animals in the West. “When there are no rights, the society of humans also becomes a society of animals that was the reason the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) first talked about the system of justice,” he said, adding that teachings and principles of the Prophet (PBUH) are guidance for us to follow.

Imran Khan said that if a robber is allowed to sit on a factory, it would be destroyed within no time. “Today, whatever the poor countries are, they all have the same story, as there is no justice, there is the law of jungle and Sharif and Zardari like corrupts are at the helm there who are stealing and plundering national resources and begging from others,” he added.