COAS spends time with flood-affected people in Badin

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited flood-affected areas of Badin district in Sindh and spent time with the flood victims in relief and medical camps, the military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief also met army troops busy in rescue and relief activities in Malkani Sharif area of Badin.

Later, Gen Qamar was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas of Badin and its surroundings.

The ISPR said that the army chief also interacted with the business community in Karachi. During the interaction, the COAS said that the business community has always helped the people of Pakistan during various natural calamities including their support in recent floods.

The business community members acknowledged the role and sacrifice made by the Pakistan Army in providing a safe environment for the country’s economic prosperity and assured the COAS maximum support for the flood-affected people, the statement added.

Devastating floods engulfed large swathes of the country this month, affecting 33 million people, causing damage estimated at $30 billion, and killing more than 1,500.

The army chief had visited Badin, referred to as the “most-affected” area, earlier this month too.

Talking to the media, the army chief had said that he visited almost all areas that have been affected by floods across Pakistan including Othal, Naseerabad, Rajanpur, Swat, Larkana, Shahdadkot, and Khairpur.

“While rescue work in most areas has almost been completed, we do send our helicopters and boats to rescue people from emergencies due to snake bites, injuries or illnesses,” the army chief said.

He added that Dadu city’s population was around 500,000, but it had currently increased to around 1 million as there was inundation in the surrounding area.

The COAS had also lauded the efforts of the district commissioner who worked alongside the army to create embankments to save the city.

Gen Qamar had also spent Defence and Martyrs Day in flood-hit areas of Balochistan. He visited the army flood relief camp in Usta Muhammad of Jafferabad district where he was briefed about the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

The army chief met troops and appreciated their efforts for the flood victims. He also visited flood relief and medical camps and spent time with the locals to get on-ground information about plans to mitigate their problems.

He also visited Sui where he met local elders and inquired about their well-being and issues. The elders had thanked the army chief for reaching out to them during the difficult time.