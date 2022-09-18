Opinion

Karachi or mugger’s paradise?

By Editor's Mail
16
0

My beloved Karachi has become a muggers’ paradise once again, with criminals roaming the streets fearlessly, and mugging and snatching with a sense of impunity, as can be seen in the accompanying image from a CCTV footage in which a mugger is running away with the handbag of a woman in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area. The woman happens to be the assistant commissioner of that very area, and that is an indication of how seriously the criminals fear the writ of the law.

They kill innocent people when they offer the slightest of resistance or try to argue or plead their way out of the tight spot they find themselves in. The fact is that they kill people just to make a statement; hand over whatever you have silently and move on … that is life, live it or lose it.

- Advertisement -

Almost a dozen lives have been lost in such incidents during the current month itself, which is just about halfway through. The lives lost include that of a young man who was shot in front of his wife and children in Gulistan-i-Jauhar. The murderers are still at large and will probably never be put behind the bars. Or, they would be released on bail if they are caught somehow. It is the family that will live with the trauma and the resultant grief for the rest of their lives till it is time, God forbid, for them to lose theirs in another such incident.

Time and again, I have highlighted the worsening law and order situation in the city through contributions to these columns, like ‘The city of darkness’ (Jan 4), ‘Nightmare city’ (Jan 14) and ‘Karachi left at the mercy of killers’ (Feb 27). Several other people have done the same, but nothing has changed one bit.

The situation is going from bad to worse to unimaginable to unliveable with each passing day. Maybe those running the affairs of this orphan

city are waiting for some kind of divine intervention to turn things around. They should actually be thinking of divine wrath.

MALIK UL QUDDOOS

KARACHI

Previous articlePakistan spent 84.65% budget on repayment of debt, interest payments
Next articleBISP and flood victims
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Non-conventional security threats to Pakistan

The territorial integrity of any sovereign country possesses vital importance to its national security. In the past, all the major powers of that time...
Read more
Comment

It would be foolish for Myanmar to think Bangladesh weak

In January and February last year, the Myanmar Armed Forces launched two attacks in Arakan State. But the result was not good. 19 soldiers...
Read more
Comment

PML(N), Imran Khan and Political approximate truth

A Letter from Prometheus A logical syllogism can be logically true but may not be the truth because one proposition is suppositional. Truth, Fact, and...
Read more
Editorials

Corruption control?

NAB’s withdrawal of cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came with the withdrawal of cases against ex-PMs Yousaf Reza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf,...
Read more
Editorials

WHO warning

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has issued a statement warning that the flood affected may face a serious health crisis if attention...
Read more
Letters

BISP and flood victims

In the wake of the recent floods, many people and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are helping the flood-affected people. One of the ways to support...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Karachiites start throwing garbage inside K-electric vehicles

KARACHI: After K-Electric's controversial move of imposing KMC taxes on electricity bills, a viral video showed Karachi citizens throwing garbage inside the company's vehicles. Karachiites...

PML(N), Imran Khan and Political approximate truth

Corruption control?

WHO warning

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.