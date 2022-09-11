Pakistan haunts teams when they have nothing to lose: Harsha Bhogle

Even if you were to ask a die-hard fan, they will tell you that Pakistan is perhaps one of the most exciting teams to follow in modern-cricket. However, that excitement does not come for free. What’s the trade-off? Extremely unreliability.

One day Pakistan will beat India by 10 wickets on the biggest stage while the next, they might struggle against the likes of Netherlands. For Pakistan, the inconsistency gives birth to genius.

Pakistan stepped into Asia Cup 2022 and with Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Waseem Jnr. already ruled out for the tournament, not many people backed the Men in Green to reach the final especially after the disastrous opening game against India.

However, the Pakistan team united following the loss and pushed their way to the final. The journey was a mesmerizing one and it yielded a lot of praise.

Renowned cricket analyst, Harsha Bhogle claimed that Pakistan haunts teams when they have nothing to lose.

“My theory regarding Pakistan is whenever you write off Pakistan from any tournament, they will make a strong comeback, haunt you and will play their best cricket,” he said in an interview with Cricbuzz.

Pakistan faces Sri Lanka today in a crunch final and the team needs to step up after a poor display in the last (but meaningless) game of the Super 4s against the same opposition.