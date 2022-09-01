NATIONAL

Every flood-affected family to resettle in their homes soon: Basharat Raja

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Chairman Ministerial Disaster Management Committee, Provincial Minister for Cooperatives, Environmental Protection & Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja on Thursday assured that every flood-affected family would resettle in their homes soon.

The reconstruction work of the houses would start as soon as the water receded, he said and added the Punjab government would leave no stone unturned to provide sufficient financial resources to affected people.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR here, he said that Punjab received a total of 364 mm of rain this year, which was 85 percent more than normal. “Although pre-monsoon flood warnings and all necessary preparations were made by the concerned departments, however preparations did not prove to be effective against the unprecedented heavy rains”, the minister added.

Basharat Raja said that 188 deaths occurred as a result of rains and floods in the entire province. “Apart from this, 3,256 people were injured while 25,315 houses were damaged,” he said.

Raja said that districts of Rajanpur, DG Khan and Mianwali were the worst affected, adding that 644,339 people were affected by rains and floods while more than two lakh cattle were also perished.

The minister said that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi himself was supervising all the relief activities. “Flood-affected areas have already been declared a calamity hit. At present, the relief work is in the final stages, then the most crucial phase of rehabilitation will begin”, he briefed the media.

Basharat Raja said that a relief package had been approved by the Chief Minister for the affected people. “Compensation of one million rupees will be given to the next of kin of each deceased person. Earlier, aid was not given for the construction of kacha houses, but this time the government will also provide aid for the reconstruction of kacha houses” he announced”.

He said the Chairman high powered ministerial committee said that 184 relief camps were established in the affected areas. A total of 33,478 tents, 4,400 bags of flour, 68,637 food hampers, more than 3,000 pots and thousands of water bottles had been distributed in three tehsils of Rajanpur, four tehsils of DG Khan and one tehsil of Mianwali, he maintained.

He said that Rs. 100 million to Deputy Commissioner DG Khan, 80 million to DC Rajanpur and 65 million to Deputy Commissioner Mianwali had been immediately released. “Any additional funds required will be provided,” he added.

He said that as usual overseas Pakistanis were leading in helping their brothers facing difficult times. Raja Basharat said that along with the government, welfare organizations were also helping their affected brothers and sisters.

Previous articleImmersive Media in China and forthcoming 20th Communist Party Congress 
Next articleMaslow before Bloom
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

CEC asks Punjab to take measures for conduct of LG polls

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday directed the Punjab government to take requisite measures to coordinate and facilitate holding of...
Read more
NATIONAL

UK steps up support of further £15m for Pakistan’s flood response

ISLAMABAD: The UK is providing further urgent life-saving support of £15 million to Pakistan following devastating floods that have left a third of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM postpones UAE visit to focus on flood relief activities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced postponement of his visit to the United Arab Emirates scheduled for September 3, with a view...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran warns detractors against exposing those behind his ouster

-- says detractors were trying to stop him from winning with a two-thirds majority SARGODHA: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday warned...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM enhances ceiling for FAC waiver in power bills up to 300 units

Proposes to also waive off electricity bills of consumers in flood-affected areas Announced solar energy programme for production of 10,000 mega-watt of electricity ISLAMABAD:...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imports from India not under consideration: FO

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday clarified that Pakistan has no proposals under consideration currently to allow import of vegetables from India. “We are in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

UK steps up support of further £15m for Pakistan’s flood response

ISLAMABAD: The UK is providing further urgent life-saving support of £15 million to Pakistan following devastating floods that have left a third of the...

Water over the bridge

PM postpones UAE visit to focus on flood relief activities

Maslow before Bloom

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.