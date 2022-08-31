NATIONAL

PM directs to monitor power supply restoration in KP

By Staff Report
Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a news conference in Islamabad on April 1, 2022. - Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 31 accused the United States of meddling in Pakistan's politics -- a claim quickly denied by Washington -- as a debate on a no-confidence motion against him in parliament was postponed. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday instructed Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir to immediately visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and monitor the restoration of  power transmission network in the flood-hit areas.

The prime minister, chairing an urgent meeting held to discuss rehabilitation of power, road and communications infrastructure, also directed the chief executive officers of the power distribution companies to ensure their presence in their respective cities for resolution of the public complaints.

He asked the heads of the distribution companies to publicize their names and contact details to facilitate the people and address their complaints.

The prime minister summoned the urgent meeting soon after his arrival from the flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to review the work by the Frontier Works Organization and other departments for rehabilitation of infrastructure and other damages.

The senior officers of the FWO and relevant ministries attended the meeting wherein the prime minister was apprised of the current flood situation and efforts for rehabilitation.

Staff Report

