4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Kalat division

By Staff Correspondent

An earthquake of moderate magnitude Wednesday struck Kalat Division, Balochistan causing residents of Quetta, Mustang to panic, private news channel reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 4.7 on Richter Scale. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 34 km, the epicentre was 15 km to the south and east of Kalat. It has a longitude of 66.71 East and a latitude of 28.92 North.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage. However, its waves made panic the people of adjacent areas who are already facing floods. They came out of their houses while reciting kalams.

Staff Correspondent

