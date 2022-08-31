KP govt allocates Rs300m for rehab of Balakot flood-affectees

Peshawar: KP Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Wednesday said that the rehabilitation of flood-affected people is the first and foremost priority and the KP government has allocated huge amount of money for the purpose.

He expressed these views while addressing people during his visit to the flood-affected areas in Kaghan, Mahnoor Valley Mahandri, Garhi Habibullah, Balakot, Jarid and Bela in Tehsil Balakot.

The minister said that flood had damaged every nook and corner of the province, and loss of lives and valuable property of people have also been destroyed.

Arshad Ayub Khan further said that our first priority is to provide food, shelter and medical facilities to the flood victims, government is assessing the flood devastation in the entire province. He announced to give 300 million rupees funds for the rehabilitation of the victims and the losses in Tehsil Balakot.

The provincial ministers encouraged the victims and said that in this difficult time, we all have to work together for the restoration of damaged roads and bridges and bring back life on the path of development.

The Irrigation Department was also directed for the new construction of protective walls in the Kagal Nala and Hisari Nala, which were damaged by the flood.

The minister also visited Manoor Valley, which was severely affected by the recent floods and met with the victims and expressed sympathy and solidarity with them. While issuing directives, he said that the connecting bridge should be constructed within a week so that the communication of the public can be restored and other damages can be estimated immediately.

The minister also inspected the free medical camp at Jaraid and directed the doctors and medical staff that there should be no shortage of medical facilities for the flood victims.

Arshad Ayub Khan later reviewed the flood-affected Mahanadri market, police station, hotels, shelters, schools and other damages. Earlier, he was told in the briefing that in Manoor valley 11 hydropower plants, 2 connecting bridges, about 8 Kilometer connecting road, few shops were destroyed while in Mahanadri, mosque, madrasa, police station, nine shops, shelters, hotels and other partially damaged.

The minister was also informed that the wall of Ghari Habibullah Bridge and the safety embankments of the Balakot bridge were also damaged.

Special Assistant to the CM Syed Ahmed Shah while speaking on the occasion said that the most damage has been done in Mahnoor Valley and Mahanadri, the purpose of our visit is to assess the damage, It takes a few seconds to destroy while it takes time to build.

He said that the funds announced by Arshad Ayub Khan will be spent on the rehabilitation of flood victims.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah, Member KP Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Adnan Khan, AC Balakot Ms. Basharat Shah, SE Zubair Khan Irrigation Department, XEN Taimur. Zahid, Engineers, Rescuers, Department of Forestry, Finance, NHA, Department of Communications and Works and other related departments also accompanied him.