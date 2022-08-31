NATIONAL

KP govt allocates Rs300m for rehab of Balakot flood-affectees

By News Desk

Peshawar: KP Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Wednesday said that the  rehabilitation of flood-affected people is the first and foremost priority and the KP government has allocated huge amount of money for the purpose.

He expressed these views while addressing people during his visit to the flood-affected areas in Kaghan, Mahnoor Valley Mahandri, Garhi Habibullah, Balakot, Jarid and Bela in Tehsil Balakot.

The minister said that flood had damaged every nook and corner of the province, and loss of lives and valuable property of people have also been destroyed.

Arshad Ayub Khan further said that our first priority is to provide food, shelter and medical facilities to the flood victims, government is assessing the flood devastation in the entire province. He announced to give 300 million rupees funds for the rehabilitation of the victims and the losses in Tehsil Balakot.

The provincial ministers encouraged the victims and said that in this difficult time, we all have to work together for the restoration of damaged roads and bridges and bring back life on the path of development.

The Irrigation Department was also directed for the new construction of protective walls in the Kagal Nala and Hisari Nala, which were damaged by the flood.

The minister also visited Manoor Valley, which was severely affected by the recent floods and met with the victims and expressed sympathy and solidarity with them. While issuing directives, he said that the connecting bridge should be constructed within a week so that the communication of the public can be restored and other damages can be estimated immediately.

The minister also inspected the free medical camp at Jaraid and directed the doctors and medical staff that there should be no shortage of medical facilities for the flood victims.

Arshad Ayub Khan later reviewed the flood-affected Mahanadri market, police station, hotels, shelters, schools and other damages. Earlier, he was told in the briefing that in Manoor valley 11 hydropower plants, 2 connecting bridges, about 8 Kilometer connecting road, few shops were destroyed while in Mahanadri, mosque, madrasa, police station, nine shops, shelters, hotels and other partially damaged.
The minister was also informed that the wall of Ghari Habibullah Bridge and the safety embankments of the Balakot bridge were also damaged.

Special Assistant to the CM Syed Ahmed Shah while speaking on the occasion said that the most damage has been done in Mahnoor Valley and Mahanadri, the purpose of our visit is to assess the damage, It takes a few seconds to destroy while it takes time to build.

He said that the funds announced by Arshad Ayub Khan will be spent on the rehabilitation of flood victims.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah, Member KP Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Adnan Khan, AC Balakot Ms. Basharat Shah, SE Zubair Khan Irrigation Department, XEN Taimur. Zahid, Engineers, Rescuers, Department of Forestry, Finance, NHA, Department of Communications and Works and other related departments also accompanied him.

Previous articleSchedule unveiled for ICC Women’s T20 WC qualifier
Next articlePM gives directive to monitor power supply restoration in KP
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Kalat division

An earthquake of moderate magnitude Wednesday struck Kalat Division, Balochistan causing residents of Quetta, Mustang to panic, private news channel reported. According to the National...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM gives directive to monitor power supply restoration in KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday instructed Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir to immediately visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to monitor the restoration of the flood-hit...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam promises rebuilding homes, compensation for losses to flood victims

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday promised to rebuild homes of the flood hit communities and compensate them against the losses they...
Read more
NATIONAL

BISE Rawalpindi announces Matric result 2022

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced the results of the Matric Annual Examination in a prestigious ceremony held here on...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP rescuer earns praise for rescuing pet cat stranded in Kohistan floods

Peshawar: The staff member of KP Rescue 1122 Wednesday exhibited inspirational dedication to duty and sacred cause of saving living creatures thereby putting their...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi visits Nowshera to review flood relief operations

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to review the flood relief operations in affected areas. According to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Maryam promises rebuilding homes, compensation for losses to flood victims

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday promised to rebuild homes of the flood hit communities and compensate them against the losses they...

India, Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in Asia Cup game

Tributes paid to princess Diana, 25 years after her death

Champion Raducanu out of US Open as Nadal survives scare

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.