Schedule unveiled for ICC Women’s T20 WC qualifier

ISLAMABAD: The schedule for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier has been unveiled with eight teams competing for the final two spots at next year’s T20 World Cup to be played in South Africa.

Hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) would play Thailand at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on the opening day of the global qualifier which runs from September 18 to 25 while Zimbabwe would also be in action on day one as they take on Papua New Guinea at the adjacent Tolerance Oval, said a press release.

Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the USA complete the line up in the qualifier in the battle to join Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies and hosts South Africa at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup next year.

Hosted at Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, the matches at the Tolerance Oval would be the first full internationals at the ground since it was given ICC accreditation, while the Zayed Cricket Stadium would be the venue for the final as well as both semi-finals.

Bangladesh and Thailand, who played in the highly successful T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020 and qualified for this tournament on that basis, were the two leading teams in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings and are drawn in different groups.

Ireland, Scotland and the USA were pooled along with Bangladesh in Group A while Thailand are in Group B along with Zimbabwe, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the UAE.

The top two teams from each group would make the semi-finals and both finalists will book their places in the T20 World Cup.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said, “The level of competitiveness in the women’s game has increased significantly over the last four years and with every ICC region represented in Abu Dhabi it will be a tough fought event.

Emirates Cricket Development Manager Andrew Russell said, “Women’s cricket has never been in better shape both around the world and in the UAE, and it is essential to our Board that we carry forward this momentum.

“I urge everyone to come and support the UAE side and seven other exceptionally talented teams. This is not only an opportunity to watch world-class cricket at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, but it can also help us ignite a passion in a new generation of girls for this incredible sport.”

While Bangladesh and Thailand took the two spots reserved for the last-two placed teams from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, the remaining teams have come through the Regional Qualifiers.

Scotland (Europe), UAE (Asia), USA (America) and Zimbabwe (Africa) have made it after winning their regional competitions while PNG are here as the highest ranked side as of November 30, 2021 from East Asia Pacific, which could not hold a competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Ireland qualified as the highest ranked side from the regional competitions not to qualify.