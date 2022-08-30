NATIONAL

IHC asks interior secretary to explain travel ban on civil servant

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the interior secretary over a plea moved by Azam Khan, a career bureaucrat and former principal secretary to then-prime minister Imran Khan, against placing his name on a so-called stop list.

Any person placed on the “stop list” is not allowed to leave the country.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition on Tuesday. The bench directed the secretary of the interior division to appoint a representative officer.

The counsel for Khan, Qasim Wadood, told the court his client’s name was added to the no-fly list in April.

“Is he wanted in any case registered against him,” the bench asked. “No case is registered against him, he is just being subjected to political victimisation,” Wadood replied.

“A list of similar nature was earlier declared unlawful by the court.”

“Does Khan intend to travel abroad,” Justice Minallah asked. “Yes he does, and has already secured leave [from the government],” Wadood said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till 10:00 am Wednesday.

In his plea, Khan challenged the decision of placing his name on the list and requested to the court to reverse the decision.

“Placing a name on the stop list is unlawful and a violation of the relevant court orders,” Khan pleaded. “I sought leave for going abroad and my leave from August 25 to September 25 was approved,” he said.

“After getting leave, I came to know that my name has been added to the stop list again.”

Previous articleUN to seek $160mn in emergency aid for floods
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

UN to seek $160mn in emergency aid for floods

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations and Pakistan are set to appeal Tuesday for $160 million in emergency funding for nearly a half million displaced victims...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bajwa visits flood-hit Swat

ISLAMABAD: Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the army chief, will visit flood-hit areas in Swat on Tuesday to get an on-ground update about the evacuation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flood victims share horrific tales amid fears of food insecurity

KARACHI: It took only four hours to completely inundate the small village of farmer Altaf Hussain near historic Ranipur town of Sindh, where swirling...
Read more
NATIONAL

Geelani’s legacy continues to dominate politics in held Kashmir: APHC leader

ISLAMABAD: While paying glowing tributes to veteran pro-freedom Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his first death anniversary, Altaf Hussain Wani, a senior leader...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court turns down Gill’s bail request

-- Mazari says 'shameful' development showed 'conspirators' were willing to go all the way to 'get' Imran ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM calls for self-reliance through economic reforms

ISLAMABAD: While declaring the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme critical to Pakistan’s economy, the prime minister on Tuesday stressed on "breaking...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Geelani’s legacy continues to dominate politics in held Kashmir: APHC leader

ISLAMABAD: While paying glowing tributes to veteran pro-freedom Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his first death anniversary, Altaf Hussain Wani, a senior leader...

Court turns down Gill’s bail request

Asia Cup to be shown on big screens in Muzaffargarh: deputy commissioner

PM calls for self-reliance through economic reforms

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.