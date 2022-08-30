IHC asks interior secretary to explain travel ban on civil servant

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the interior secretary over a plea moved by Azam Khan, a career bureaucrat and former principal secretary to then-prime minister Imran Khan, against placing his name on a so-called stop list.

Any person placed on the “stop list” is not allowed to leave the country.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition on Tuesday. The bench directed the secretary of the interior division to appoint a representative officer.

The counsel for Khan, Qasim Wadood, told the court his client’s name was added to the no-fly list in April.

“Is he wanted in any case registered against him,” the bench asked. “No case is registered against him, he is just being subjected to political victimisation,” Wadood replied.

“A list of similar nature was earlier declared unlawful by the court.”

“Does Khan intend to travel abroad,” Justice Minallah asked. “Yes he does, and has already secured leave [from the government],” Wadood said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till 10:00 am Wednesday.

In his plea, Khan challenged the decision of placing his name on the list and requested to the court to reverse the decision.

“Placing a name on the stop list is unlawful and a violation of the relevant court orders,” Khan pleaded. “I sought leave for going abroad and my leave from August 25 to September 25 was approved,” he said.

“After getting leave, I came to know that my name has been added to the stop list again.”