Several killed in the Netherlands as truck rolls into street party

16 July 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Ratingen: A Dutch and a German police vehicle stand side by side at the Hösel rest stop on the A3 autobahn. The police are using the halfway point of the summer vacations as an opportunity for nationwide traffic checks. Photo: David Young/dpa (Photo by David Young/picture alliance via Getty Images)

AMSTERDAM: Dutch police said on Saturday that several people had died in an incident when a truck rolled into a street party in the town of Nieuw Beijerland in the south of the Netherlands.

Police, who did not give specific figures for casualties, said it was investigating the incident, which happened at about 7:00 pm (1700 GMT), around 30 km (19 miles) south of Rotterdam.

“At some point, a truck went off the road and crashed into the party,” police spokesperson Elianne Mastwijk told local broadcaster Rijnmond.

It was unclear what had caused the incident, Mastwijk said, or the precise number of people who had been killed or injured as the truck had not yet been removed from the site.

Pictures published by Rijnmond and other local media websites showed a heavy truck from a Spanish transport company at the bottom of a small dyke, amid broken picnic tables.

Reuters

NATIONAL

Rescue efforts continue as fiercer floods ravage KP towns

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: The Kohistan region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was still reeling on Sunday as raging flood-waters trapped the mountainous district and authorities continued to ask...

Vacant posts filled on ombudsman’s order

Assistance begins to pour into Pakistan as death toll from floods tops 1,000

Across China: Pakistan, China join hands in weather observation

